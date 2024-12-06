HYDRAA Targets Encroachments: Illegal Structures Demolished in Jawaharnagar

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection) has resumed its demolition operations. On Friday, HYDRAA officials demolished an illegal structure in Jawaharnagar, located in Medchal district. The structure, a function hall situated in Survey Number 14/32, was reportedly constructed on government land. Officials confirmed the action after verifying its legal status.

In recent months, HYDRAA has adopted a more cautious approach to demolitions following directives from the High Court, which temporarily halted their aggressive operations. Currently, demolitions are carried out only after thorough verification of complaints and land records.

The government has been receiving increasing complaints of land encroachments and unauthorized constructions in the Jawaharnagar area. Acting on these complaints, HYDRAA initiated action to remove such illegal structures to protect public assets and prevent further encroachments.

HYDRAA officials emphasized their commitment to ensuring that all demolition activities adhere strictly to legal procedures. This move is part of a broader government initiative to address unauthorized constructions across Hyderabad, aiming to restore order in areas plagued by rampant encroachments.

