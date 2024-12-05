Delayed but Worth the Wait: Zoo Park-Aramghar Flyover to Open Next Week

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated six-lane flyover connecting Zoo Park to Aramghar is now expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on December 9. Initially scheduled for December 3, the inauguration was postponed due to incomplete work on the service road adjacent to the flyover near the Zoo Park’s main gate.

The sudden announcement of the inauguration earlier this week prompted swift action by the municipal corporation’s town planning team. Demolition operations targeting approximately 17 shops, eateries, and commercial establishments near the Zoo Park began to clear space for the construction of the service road. However, officials estimate that the service road will take at least a week to complete.

Also Read: Public Holiday Declared on December 6: Government and Private Offices to Remain Closed

The demolition activities have disrupted local businesses, especially food vendors, causing inconvenience to visitors at the Zoo Park. Tourists have reported difficulties in finding food and refreshments due to the ongoing construction.

Despite the delay in the flyover’s formal opening, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated the Mir Alam Sewage Treatment Plant from the IMAX grounds on December 3.

Key Features of the Flyover:

Length: Approximately 4.2 kilometers, providing faster connectivity between Zoo Park and Aramghar.

Approximately 4.2 kilometers, providing faster connectivity between Zoo Park and Aramghar. Lanes: Six lanes to ease traffic congestion on this busy stretch.

Six lanes to ease traffic congestion on this busy stretch. Expected Benefits: Significant reduction in travel time, improved traffic flow, and enhanced connectivity between central and southern parts of Hyderabad.

Preparations for December 9 Inauguration:

Authorities are expediting the service road construction to ensure readiness by the inauguration date. Additionally, beautification efforts along the flyover are being carried out to make the area more welcoming for commuters and residents.

This flyover is part of Hyderabad’s strategic infrastructure development plan to address growing traffic challenges and improve urban mobility.