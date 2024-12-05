Maharashtra

Public Holiday Declared on December 6: Government and Private Offices to Remain Closed

December 6 holds great significance as it marks the death anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, who championed social justice, equality, and the rights of marginalized communities. Every year, thousands of followers gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to pay homage to him.

Syed Mubashir5 December 2024 - 00:16
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on December 6 to commemorate Mahaparinirvan Diwas, honoring the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The holiday will apply to all government, semi-government, and educational institutions in Mumbai, allowing people to participate in events dedicated to the memory of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read: Citizenship Crackdown in Kuwait: Hundreds Affected Amid Legal Review

To manage the expected surge in commuters, the Railways Department has planned additional transportation facilities. Central Railways will operate 12 special suburban trains on the night of December 5 and early morning of December 6 on key routes, including Vasai, Kalyan, and other prominent lines. These measures aim to facilitate the movement of devotees visiting Chaityabhoomi.

Local authorities have also stepped up security measures around Chaityabhoomi and other key locations to ensure safety and order during the day. Additional volunteers and municipal staff will assist in crowd management, traffic regulation, and sanitation efforts.

This will be the third local holiday in Mumbai for 2024, following traditional holidays like Anant Chaturdashi and Gopal Kala (Dahi Handi). The announcement reflects the importance of Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy in the region and the continued reverence for his contributions to Indian society.

Tags
Syed Mubashir5 December 2024 - 00:16

