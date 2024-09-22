Druv Singh Claims U-14 Singles Title at Inter-School Badminton Tournament

Hyderabad: Young badminton sensation Druv Singh, a 12-year-old student from Krishnaveni High School, Abids, has clinched the U-14 singles title at the 68th Inter-school badminton tournament. The prestigious event was organized by the Hyderabad district school games federation at the Lal Bahadur Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Druv, who trains under the guidance of SATS coach Pratap Kumar at LB Stadium, showcased exceptional talent and skill throughout the tournament. His victory not only brought immense pride to his school but also to the city of Hyderabad.

The top three finishers in the U-14 singles category were Druv Singh in first place, Darsh Goel in second, and Pabu Shivansh in third. Coach Pratap Kumar was also recognized for his contribution to Druv’s success.

Druv’s impressive performance has earned him a well-deserved spot in the upcoming Inter-district tournament. As he prepares for this exciting challenge, the entire city is rooting for his continued success.