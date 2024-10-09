DSC 2024: Chief Minister Announces Recruitment of Over 10,000 Teachers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke at the certificate distribution ceremony regarding the DSC 2024 teacher recruitment, expressing that it feels like the Dussehra festival has arrived early.

He lamented that Telangana has not seen significant benefits over the past decade, adding that despite one person being appointed as Chief Minister twice, the issue of unemployment remains unresolved.

The Chief Minister recalled that the DSC notification, which was supposed to be issued immediately after the formation of Telangana in 2017, was delayed by three years, and the appointments following the 2019 notification occurred two years later. He stated, “We promised that you would get jobs only when the jobs of the father and son were terminated.”

Emphasizing his administration’s commitment, Revanth Reddy noted that within 90 days of taking office, documents for 30,000 jobs were provided, and within 65 days of the DSC notification, recruitment papers for 10,006 teachers are being issued.

He highlighted the crucial role of government schools in the rebuilding of Telangana, noting that when their government took office, significant decisions were made for the education department, resulting in the transfer of 34,000 teachers and the promotion of 21,000.

Revanth Reddy said, “We are providing you with appointment papers despite all difficulties to see joy in your families.” He emphasized that providing quality education to the children of Telangana and uplifting students is everyone’s responsibility.

The Chief Minister mentioned measures for improving the quality of government schools, stating that “Young India” residential schools will be established on 25 acres of land in each constituency at a cost of ₹125 crores. Additionally, he referenced plans to upgrade ITIs and provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth.

In conclusion, he remarked, “You are the builders of Telangana’s future, and I urge you to give your best for the reconstruction of Telangana.”