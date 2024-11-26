Dubai Cafe’s Rs 1 Lakh ‘Gold Karak’ Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience

In an extravagant twist to the beloved Indian beverage, a Dubai Cafe has launched a ‘Gold Karak’ chai priced at a staggering Rs 1 lakh, sparking a flurry of reactions online. The luxurious tea, served with a 24-carat gold leaf, has taken social media by storm, with many expressing shock, humor, and disbelief at the lavish price tag.

The Boho Cfe Experience

The cafe in question, Boho Cfe, is located at the prestigious Emirates Financial Towers in Dubai’s DIFC district. Owned by Indian-origin restaurateur Sucheta Sharma, Boho Cfe has turned heads with its extravagant creation. The Rs 1 lakh tea comes served in pure silver cutlery, topped with gold dust and an eye-catching 24-carat gold leaf. To top off the indulgent experience, a gold-dusted croissant is also included on the side.

A video shared on Instagram, featuring a food vlogger sampling this opulent chai, has gone viral. The clip showcases the golden tea in all its grandeur, with viewers left both amazed and bewildered by the sheer excess of it all.

Online Reactions: Shock and Amusement

As expected, the video has sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Many are expressing their disbelief at the concept of paying such a hefty price for a cup of chai. One user humorously remarked, “Never thought I’d say this, but ‘Bhai chai peene ke liye bhi EMI deni padegi’ [Do we need to pay EMIs just to drink tea?].”

Another user questioned the need for gold in their coffee and croissant, saying, “Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?” Meanwhile, others joked about the idea of carrying gold-dusted food through airport customs, with one commenting, “Do I have to declare to customs before going on a flight after having this?”

A Symbol of Opulence or Just an Expensive Experiment?

While some see the Gold Karak chai as a symbol of indulgence and luxury, others view it as a mere experiment in extravagant marketing. The tea’s hefty price tag has prompted many to question whether such opulence is truly worth it, or if it’s just a publicity stunt to attract attention.

Whatever the reason, this golden chai has definitely piqued the curiosity of tea lovers and food enthusiasts worldwide. Whether it’s a one-time novelty or a new trend in luxury beverages, only time will tell if this gold-infused brew becomes a regular feature in cafes worldwide.

Would You Splurge?

So, would you be willing to spend Rs 1 lakh for a sip of gold? While it might seem outrageous to many, others may see it as an unforgettable luxury experience.