ArticlesSocial Media

Dubai Cafe’s Rs 1 Lakh ‘Gold Karak’ Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience

Mohammed Yousuf26 November 2024 - 16:46
Dubai Cafe's Rs 1 Lakh 'Gold Karak' Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience
Dubai Cafe's Rs 1 Lakh 'Gold Karak' Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience

In an extravagant twist to the beloved Indian beverage, a Dubai Cafe has launched a ‘Gold Karak’ chai priced at a staggering Rs 1 lakh, sparking a flurry of reactions online. The luxurious tea, served with a 24-carat gold leaf, has taken social media by storm, with many expressing shock, humor, and disbelief at the lavish price tag.

The Boho Cfe Experience

The cafe in question, Boho Cfe, is located at the prestigious Emirates Financial Towers in Dubai’s DIFC district. Owned by Indian-origin restaurateur Sucheta Sharma, Boho Cfe has turned heads with its extravagant creation. The Rs 1 lakh tea comes served in pure silver cutlery, topped with gold dust and an eye-catching 24-carat gold leaf. To top off the indulgent experience, a gold-dusted croissant is also included on the side.

A video shared on Instagram, featuring a food vlogger sampling this opulent chai, has gone viral. The clip showcases the golden tea in all its grandeur, with viewers left both amazed and bewildered by the sheer excess of it all.

Online Reactions: Shock and Amusement

As expected, the video has sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Many are expressing their disbelief at the concept of paying such a hefty price for a cup of chai. One user humorously remarked, “Never thought I’d say this, but ‘Bhai chai peene ke liye bhi EMI deni padegi’ [Do we need to pay EMIs just to drink tea?].”

Also Read: Who Is Justin Sun? the Crypto Entrepreneur Who Bought a $6.2 Million Banana Art Piece

Another user questioned the need for gold in their coffee and croissant, saying, “Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant?” Meanwhile, others joked about the idea of carrying gold-dusted food through airport customs, with one commenting, “Do I have to declare to customs before going on a flight after having this?”

image 11 Dubai Cafe's Rs 1 Lakh 'Gold Karak' Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience
image 12 Dubai Cafe's Rs 1 Lakh 'Gold Karak' Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience
image 13 Dubai Cafe's Rs 1 Lakh 'Gold Karak' Tea Goes Viral: Watch the Luxurious Tea Experience

A Symbol of Opulence or Just an Expensive Experiment?

While some see the Gold Karak chai as a symbol of indulgence and luxury, others view it as a mere experiment in extravagant marketing. The tea’s hefty price tag has prompted many to question whether such opulence is truly worth it, or if it’s just a publicity stunt to attract attention.

Whatever the reason, this golden chai has definitely piqued the curiosity of tea lovers and food enthusiasts worldwide. Whether it’s a one-time novelty or a new trend in luxury beverages, only time will tell if this gold-infused brew becomes a regular feature in cafes worldwide.

Would You Splurge?

So, would you be willing to spend Rs 1 lakh for a sip of gold? While it might seem outrageous to many, others may see it as an unforgettable luxury experience. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf26 November 2024 - 16:46

Related Articles

PAN 2.0 Announced: Key Details, Benefits, and What You Need to Know About the Upgrade

PAN 2.0 Announced: Key Details, Benefits, and What You Need to Know About the Upgrade

25 November 2024 - 21:24
Missing Hyderabad Schoolgirls Found Safe at Andhra’s Suryalanka Beach

Missing Hyderabad Schoolgirls Found Safe at Andhra’s Suryalanka Beach

22 November 2024 - 11:25
Kalesh Alert: Puneet Superstar Beaten by Pradeep Dhaka for Allegedly Cheating Brand

Kalesh Alert: Puneet Superstar Beaten by Pradeep Dhaka for Allegedly Cheating Brand: Video

21 November 2024 - 23:49
Social media ban for children younger than 16 introduced in Australia's Parliament

Social media ban for children younger than 16 introduced in Australia’s Parliament

21 November 2024 - 15:19
Back to top button