Dubai Capitals Secure Last-Ball Thriller Against Desert Vipers to Reach ILT20 Final

Dubai: Dubai Capitals secured a thrilling last-ball victory against Desert Vipers, earning a place in the final of ILT20 Season 3.

In a dramatic finish at the Dubai International Stadium, Gulbadin Naib played a pivotal role, contributing with both bat and ball. His third consecutive half-century against the Vipers, along with a two-wicket haul, propelled the Capitals to a five-wicket win. This triumph not only marked the second-highest run chase in T20s at the venue but also extended the Capitals’ dominance over the Vipers, clinching their fifth consecutive win against the side.

Vipers’ Strong Start Led by Alex Hales

Alex Hales set the stage with a blistering knock of 67 off just 32 balls, forging a 98-run partnership with Max Holden to give the Vipers a flying start. However, the Capitals fought back with the ball, restricting the Vipers to 189/7, setting up a dramatic chase.

Capitals Fight Back in Chase

Chasing a challenging target, the Capitals began with a steady powerplay of 47 runs without losing any wickets. Adam Rossington made his intentions clear, striking Sam Curran for three boundaries in the fifth over. Despite this, the Capitals found themselves falling behind the equation. Shai Hope contributed 17 runs off 17 balls before he was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the seventh over.

The pressure mounted when Lockie Ferguson cleaned up Adam Rossington for 44 runs in the 10th over, leaving the Capitals at 67/2. Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sam Billings then took charge of the chase. Billings played an aggressive knock, hitting two fours and a six off Mohammad Amir, and later reverse-swept Hasaranga for three fours and a six. However, a mix-up led to Billings’ run-out for 38 runs off 16 balls.

Naib continued his assault, supported by Rovman Powell. The Capitals needed 52 runs from 30 balls. Powell scored 20 runs before being dismissed by David Payne in the 18th over. The Capitals required 12 runs in the final over, with Naib managing to squeeze six runs off the first two balls. Despite being dropped by Dhruv Parashar, Naib perished on the next ball, leaving the scores tied. Sikandar Raza sealed the win with a boundary off the last ball, securing the Capitals’ dramatic win.

Vipers’ Strong Innings Led by Hales

The Vipers had a strong start, with UAE’s Farhan Khan removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the first over. Hales and Holden took charge, steering the Vipers to 64/1 in the first six overs. Hales, in particular, was destructive, smashing seven fours and three sixes, bringing up a 28-ball fifty, his ninth in the DP World ILT20.

The Capitals bounced back with tight bowling spells from Haider Ali and Qais Ahmad, restricting the Vipers’ progress. Hales was eventually dismissed by Naib, and Holden followed suit, holed out to Naib at long-on for 36 runs off 26 balls. The Vipers were 107/3 in 10.1 overs.

Sam Curran and Dan Lawrence moved cautiously, and despite some late boundaries, the Vipers ended their innings at 189/7 in 20 overs, thanks to Khuzaima Tanveer’s quick-fire 15 runs off five deliveries.

Player of the Match: Gulbadin Naib

Gulbadin Naib, named Player of the Match, reflected on his performance, saying, “When you’ve played a good game in the past, you remind yourself of that. I took some time at the start, but number three is my lucky number now. We’ve played a lot of cricket here in Dubai, and it was a pressure game that I enjoy.”

Desert Vipers’ Captain’s Thoughts

Desert Vipers’ captain Lockie Ferguson expressed his disappointment, stating, “It was a tough night. It was a great game of cricket, and dew came on, making the game difficult for us. I thought it was a great total, but in T20 cricket, anything can happen. Alex Hales played very well earlier.”

Next Match: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz

In the next match, MI Emirates will take on Sharjah Warriorz in the Eliminator. The winner of this encounter will face Dubai Capitals for a place in the Final.