West Indies to Begin New WTC Cycle with Three-Test Series Against Australia

St George (Antigua): The West Indies men’s cricket team will kick off their 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a three-match home Test series against Australia.

This series will serve as the opening chapter of the WTC campaign for the Windies, while their women’s team will also have an exciting year ahead, hosting South Africa in preparation for a potential spot at the 2026 World Cup. Cricket West Indies (CWI) unveiled the schedule for May to December 2025, featuring a combination of home and away fixtures.

Men’s Team to Battle Australia for the Frank Worrell Trophy

The West Indies men will face Australia in a prestigious three-match Test series for the Frank Worrell Trophy. The series will start in Barbados (June 25-29), followed by matches in Grenada (July 3-7), and conclude in Jamaica (July 12-16). This will mark the first time Australia has toured the West Indies for Test matches since 2015.

Summer of Cricket with Pakistan and Overseas Tours

Following the Australia series, the West Indies will close out their home summer with a series of limited-overs matches. They will play Pakistan in three T20Is in Lauderhill, Florida, from July 31 to August 12. The Windies will then host Pakistan for three ODIs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

After the home fixtures, the team will embark on an overseas tour to India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, from September 21 to December 23. The tour will include two Test matches in India, three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh, and a comprehensive series in New Zealand, featuring five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches.

Preparations for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup

After missing qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup, the West Indies men’s team will continue their preparations for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, starting with a three-match ODI series against Ireland from May 21-25 in Malahide, Dublin. This will be followed by three ODIs against England from May 29 to June 3. The team will also play three T20Is against England from June 6-10 and conclude their UK tour with three T20Is against Ireland in Belfast from June 12-15.

Women’s Team to Compete in ICC World Cup Qualifiers and Tours

The West Indies women’s team will start their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan, from April 4-19, where six teams will vie for two spots in the prestigious World Cup, scheduled for August-September in India.

After the qualifiers, the women’s team will tour England for a full white-ball series from May 21 to June 8, which will include three T20Is and three ODIs. Later in the year, they will host South Africa in a historic white-ball series at the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, marking the first time the venue will stage such an international series.