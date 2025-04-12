Dust storm Hits Delhi, One Dead; IMD Predicts More Storms Across India

New Delhi: A heavy duststorm hit Delhi and NCR on Friday evening, leading to widespread disruption, including flight delays, tree falls, and one tragic death due to a wall collapse in an under-construction building. The duststorm swept across the national capital with strong winds, reducing visibility and bringing traffic and airport operations to a halt.

Weather Dip in Delhi Amid Storm, IMD Predicts More Rain and Thunderstorms

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was accompanied by a significant drop in temperature. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C and a minimum of 22.8°C at the Safdarjung observatory.

The IMD has forecast similar weather for Saturday, April 12, predicting partly cloudy skies, very light rain, and thunderstorms with gusty winds blowing at 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph.

Clear skies are expected to return on Sunday, but heatwave conditions may re-emerge by April 16, the weather office said.

Also Read: June Will Decide Your Future – Telangana TET 2025 Dates Out!

Flight Operations Disrupted at Delhi Airport

The duststorm led to the diversion and delay of several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Multiple airlines issued alerts about delays, advising passengers to check flight status before heading to the airport.

Widespread Thunderstorms Forecast Across India

The IMD also issued a pan-India weather alert for Saturday, with multiple states expected to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds:

Northeast India : Heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya , and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

: Heavy rainfall at isolated places in , and Central and Eastern India : Thunderstorms likely in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh , and Uttarakhand

: Thunderstorms likely in , and Wind Alerts : Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph expected in West Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Gangetic West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh , and parts of Karnataka

: Gusty winds reaching expected in , and Lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry , and Andhra Pradesh

is likely over , and Duststorm Warning: Isolated parts of Rajasthan may be hit by another duststorm

Bihar Death Toll Rises to 61 Due to Lightning and Storms

Bihar has recorded a rising death toll due to extreme weather conditions, with 61 fatalities reported so far, including 22 deaths due to lightning and 39 due to hailstorms and rain-related incidents, according to PTI.

The worst-hit district is Nalanda, where 23 people died, followed by Bhojpur (6), Siwan, Gaya, Patna, and Sheikhpura (4 each). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each victim.

Key Takeaways