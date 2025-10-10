Eagle Force Busts Major Hawala Network; ₹3 Crore Drug Money Seized in Hyderabad Operation

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough against international drug trafficking and money laundering, the Eagle Force of Telangana arrested Dargaram Rataji Prajapati, one of the main hawala kingpins linked to foreign-based drug cartels operating across India.

The arrest follows a series of coordinated operations that have led to multiple apprehensions in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Goa, after the capture of foreign national Onyeisi Esomchi Kenneth alias Maxwell alias Emmanuel Bediako, in a case at Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station (RNPS).

According to police sources, Dargaram, who was running hawala operations in Mumbai, was apprehended by a team led by Inspector K. Praveen Kumar, along with SI B. Jeevan Reddy, ASI Rajashekar, and PC Santosh. The team also seized Rs. 3 crore in cash from a hawala company during the raid.

Earlier, during a raid on M/s. Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Company, located at Phool Gully, Kalbadevi, Mumbai, Dargaram, had evaded capture. Investigations later revealed that the firm was being used to launder proceeds from drug sales of Nigerian cartels through hawala channels. Acting on credible intelligence, the Eagle Force traced Dargaram’s movements and successfully apprehended him after sustained surveillance.

During interrogation, Dargaram reportedly confessed to his involvement in a vast hawala network used to funnel drug proceeds to Nigeria. His associates Chetan Singh, Ronak Prajapati (manager), and Chetan Mavji frequently visited the Mumbai office to collect and transfer cash to Nigerian cartel members.

Police identified additional hawala hubs at Javeri Chambers, Ratnapur, Ahmedabad – managed by Devji and Dilip, and Bharath Kumar Chaganlal & Company, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi – managed by Mukesh. Agents Uttam Singh alias Jaswant, Kheema Ram alias Raju alias Rajlaxmi (Goa), and Chetan Mavji (Mumbai) collected drug-related hawala money primarily from Nigerian nationals. Under the direction of absconding Nigerian accused Sunny Pascal, these funds were transferred to Nigeria, disguised as payments for exports of fabrics, clothes, and human hair.

LARGER DRUG SYNDICATE

Investigators revealed that the arrested foreign national, Onyeisi Esomchi Kenneth, had used five different passports (four Nigerian and one Ghanaian) to conduct his drug trade in India. The case has raised serious concerns about deported foreign nationals re-entering the country under fake identities to continue illegal activities.

With Dargaram’s arrest, the total number of accused apprehended in the hawala drug money case has reached 25, and a total of Rs. 3.084 crore in cash has been seized.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious foreign nationals or hawala transactions. “Foreign drug cartels are targeting Indian youth, destroying lives, and siphoning off money through illegal channels. The Eagle Force is committed to dismantling these networks and protecting national security”, an official said.