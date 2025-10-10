Residents of Goshamahal Stage Black Flag Protest Against MLA Raja Singh Over Poor Sanitation

Hyderabad: Residents of Chakna Wadi in the Goshamahal constituency took to the streets on Friday, waving black flags in protest against local MLA Raja Singh. People expressed anger over the area’s deteriorating drainage system, uncollected garbage, and overall neglect of civic maintenance.

Protesters alleged that despite repeated complaints to officials and local representatives, no significant action had been taken to address the overflowing drains and heaps of garbage that have become a regular sight in their locality.

They claimed that the poor sanitation conditions were posing serious health risks, particularly during the monsoon season.

Carrying Black Flags and shouting slogans, residents demanded immediate intervention from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and questioned the MLA’s inaction in resolving long-pending civic issues. “We are living amidst filth and foul smell every day. Children are falling sick, yet no one seems to care,” said one of the agitated residents.