Massive Earthquake in Russia Sparks Tsunami Fears in World — Check List of Threatened Nations

An earthquake measuring 8.7 on the Richter scale struck the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves across the Pacific Ocean. The earthquake occurred at 23:24 GMT and was centered about 125 kilometers southeast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of just 19.3 kilometers. The shallow quake caused very strong tremors.

Which Countries Were Affected by the Earthquake?

1. Russia (Kamchatka Peninsula):

The greatest impact was seen in Severo-Kurilsk and the surrounding areas, where tsunami waves of 3 to 4 meters were observed.

Several buildings suffered structural damage, and schools and other facilities were evacuated.

Authorities moved coastal residents to higher ground in response to the tsunami threat.

2. Japan:

The Japanese government issued a tsunami alert for several coastal areas of Hokkaido and Honshu.

Waves of 1 to 3 meters were expected, leading to the closure of multiple ports and public evacuation orders.

3. United States (Alaska, Hawaii, California):

The U.S. National Tsunami Center initially issued a warning for Alaska, Hawaii, California, and other West Coast states.

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory, though waves of up to 1 meter (about 3 feet) were reported in Hawaii.

4. Guam, Micronesia, Fiji, Tonga, Australia:

A tsunami warning was also issued for several small island nations in the Pacific Ocean, including Guam, Micronesia, Fiji, Tonga, and the east coast of Australia.

Schools were closed in Fiji and Guam as a precaution, and evacuation instructions were issued for coastal areas.

Tsunami Intensity and Potential Damage

Country Expected Tsunami Height Expected Damage Russia (Kamchatka) 3–4 m Infrastructure damage, evacuations Japan 1–3 m Ports closed, public evacuation Hawaii (USA) 1 m Low-intensity waves, alert issued Guam 0.5–1 m Precautionary measures, schools closed Fiji, Micronesia 0.5–1.5 m Possible evacuations, port disruptions Australia (Eastern) 0.5–1 m Possible coastal damage

Aftershock Risk

The USGS and other seismologists have warned of possible aftershocks exceeding 6.0 in magnitude in the coming days.

Citizens are advised to:

Follow official instructions

Stay away from coastal areas

Avoid being near bridges or high-rise structures

Kamchatka: Why the Epicenter of Earthquakes?

The Kamchatka Peninsula lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

A devastating 9.0 magnitude earthquake also struck the region in 1952, triggering a tsunami that resulted in thousands of deaths.

Important Instructions for the Public

People living in coastal areas should immediately evacuate to higher and safer ground.

Get information from official sources (government websites or radio), not social media.

Avoid unnecessary travel and keep an emergency kit ready.

Stay away from windows and heavy objects during aftershocks.

Conclusion

This earthquake is being described as the most severe and dangerous of 2025 so far.

Although no immediate reports of widespread casualties have emerged, tsunami warnings, infrastructure damage, and large-scale evacuations have once again reminded the world of the threats posed by natural disasters.

Public Urged to Remain Vigilant

Residents of areas under tsunami warning are urged to move to safe zones immediately.

Those planning to travel to affected countries are advised to postpone their trips and adjust their schedules according to official advisories.

Likewise, those traveling by sea are encouraged to exercise caution and delay voyages until the situation stabilizes.