Earthquake Strikes Parts of Maharashtra, Government Urges People to Calm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reassured citizens after a mild earthquake impacted various parts of the state on Wednesday. He urged people to stay alert but not to panic, emphasizing that the administration is taking all necessary precautionary steps.

In a statement to the legislative assembly, Pawar detailed that the earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.5, was recorded at 7:14 am. The tremors were felt in Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts in Marathwada, and Washim and nearby areas in the Vidarbha region.

The epicentre of the quake was identified as Rameshwar Panda village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district.

Pawar noted that the tremors were mild and, fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

“Though there was panic among locals, citizens are advised to remain alert. The administration is actively taking all necessary precautionary measures,” Pawar stated, underscoring the seriousness with which the government is handling the situation.

Residents are encouraged to follow safety protocols and stay informed through official channels as the administration continues to monitor the situation.