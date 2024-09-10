East Bengal FC Preview: Key signings hold key to success

Kolkata: East Bengal FC will be eager to reverse their fortunes in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season.



After a series of tough results in their previous ISL campaigns, the Red and Gold Brigade could be set for a revival, boosted by a series of exciting summer signings that have raised expectations.



Midway through last season, East Bengal FC hit a purple patch, going five league matches unbeaten before clinching the Kalinga Super Cup in commanding fashion, ending a 12-year wait for a national-stage trophy.

However, the momentum didn’t last. Key player departures and a string of injuries derailed their campaign, and despite staying in the playoff race until the final matchweek, East Bengal FC once again missed out on a top-six finish, marking their third 9th-place finish in four seasons.



Despite that, the upcoming ISL 2024-25 season brings new hope. With a more balanced squad and strengthened in all areas, East Bengal FC look set to deliver not only thrilling moments but also compete for dominance—provided they perform to their potential.



But their start to the season has been mixed. Following two commanding wins in the Durand Cup group stage, East Bengal FC suffered a difficult loss to Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in the ACL Two preliminary round and a surprising defeat to Shillong Lajong FC in the Durand Cup quarter-final.

These early setbacks could be a cause for concern, and head coach Carles Cuadrat will need to address these issues before the ISL begins.



East Bengal FC have clearly made a statement with their strategic signings this season. By building a well-rounded squad with reinforcements in every key area, they are now poised to see their efforts pay off on the pitch.



In addition to retaining a core group of both Indian and foreign players, East Bengal FC pulled off some impressive signings, including last season’s ISL top scorer Dimitrios Diamantakos and the top assist provider Madih Talal.



The acquisition of Hector Yuste is another positive move, as well as David Lalhlansanga, who played a pivotal role in Mohammedan SC’s I-League triumph last season.

On top of that, East Bengal FC have addressed their long-standing need for a central defensive midfielder by signing Indian international Jeakson Singh.



With midfielders like Jeakson, Saul, and Talal, East Bengal FC boast a formidable setup. Their aim to play fast, direct attacking football is well-supported by this dynamic midfield.

Talal’s potential to function as a goalscoring “false nine” could provide a valuable tactical edge for the Spanish coach.



The arrival of Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos has the potential to be a game-changer for East Bengal FC, greatly enhancing their attacking prowess. Diamantakos addresses a key area of need, having demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess with 13 and 10 goals in the last two ISL seasons at Kerala Blasters FC.

His impressive tally last season, complemented by three assists, earned him the Golden Boot.

Diamantakos not only offers clinical finishing inside the box but also enhances link-up play with key players like Talal, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Nandhakumar Sekar.

He has already made an impact, scoring on his debut in the Durand Cup and providing two assists. Diamantakos will be determined to build on this promising start and drive East Bengal FC’s performance in the ISL.



Madih Talal is a dynamic playmaker with excellent ball control, vision, and a knack for scoring.

The French midfielder enjoyed a stellar debut season with Punjab FC, where he led the league with ten assists and added six goals to his tally.

As he joins East Bengal FC, Talal aims to continue his impressive form and help the Red and Gold Brigade secure a place in the ISL playoffs for the first time.



The 27-year-old has already shown his quality at East Bengal FC, scoring once and providing an assist in the Durand Cup.

His impressive performances, including being named Player of the Match

in their opening two games, underscore his potential to make a significant impact in the ISL.



Carles Cuadrat brought a transformative change to East Bengal FC last season, revitalizing the team and rekindling their confidence.

Under his leadership, the club emerged as a formidable force in cup competitions, suffering only one defeat across the Durand Cup and Kalinga Super Cup, which they won decisively.

However, this success did not translate to their league performance, as East Bengal FC continued to struggle in the ISL.



With these summer changes and the unwavering support of the fans, the team aim to reassert themselves among the league’s top contenders and compete fiercely for trophies.



Nonetheless, Cuadrat faces significant pressure after an unexpected early exit from the Durand Cup and a tough loss to Altyn Asyr in the home round.

Despite these setbacks, Cuadrat’s extensive experience and tactical expertise will be pivotal as he aims to steer East Bengal FC to a strong start in the ISL.



East Bengal FC begin their new ISL season with a challenging away trip to Bengaluru, followed by a fixture against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi the following weekend.



Their first home match is scheduled for September 27, where they will host FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The fixtures become more demanding for the Kolkata club after the international break in October, as they face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 19. This will be followed by a trip to Bhubaneswar to play Odisha FC just four days later.

Shortly after, East Bengal FC will travel to Bhutan to compete in the group stages of the AFC Challenge League.