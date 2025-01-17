ED raids residence of ex-RTO Saurabh Sharma’s aide in MP’s Gwalior

Gwalior: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a high-profile raid on the residence of K.K. Arora, a former Registrar (Properties) in the Madhya Pradesh state government, located in the Murar locality of Gwalior.

The operation was carried out on Friday, with ED officials, supported by a team of Central forces, arriving at Arora’s home in CP Colony, Murar, to initiate the search.

Arora, who retired as a senior Registrar (Properties), has been linked to the controversial figure of Saurabh Sharma, a former Regional Transport Office (RTO) constable. Sharma, who has allegedly accumulated a vast fortune, is currently under investigation by multiple agencies, including the Income Tax Department and the state’s Lokayukta Police.

Arora is said to have business ties with Sharma’s associate, Vinay Haswani, and is considered a close ally of the fugitive ex-RTO official.

The Enforcement Directorate’s raid is part of a larger investigation into Sharma’s illegal activities, which are believed to involve large-scale financial corruption and the accumulation of unaccounted wealth, including gold, cash, and properties.

Recent reports suggest that Sharma’s associates, including Arora, may have been involved in this web of financial irregularities.

Background of the Investigation

Saurabh Sharma’s alleged illicit wealth was first uncovered during an operation conducted by the Lokayukta Police in December last year.

The anti-corruption officials found 52 kilograms of gold and more than Rs 10 crore in cash, hidden in an abandoned vehicle registered to Vinay Haswani, Sharma’s close associate. This discovery raised further questions about Sharma’s extensive network of associates and their roles in this financial empire.

The Income Tax Department, along with the state’s Lokayukta Police, has been closing in on Sharma. Last month, a Lokayukta raid yielded shocking findings, including Rs 7.98 crore in movable assets, such as Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 235 kilograms of silver.

Following these discoveries, the ED initiated a money laundering probe against Sharma and his associates, leading to multiple raids in Gwalior, Bhopal, and Jabalpur.

The ED investigation suggests that Sharma may not have acted alone but was possibly part of a larger group involving influential people within Madhya Pradesh’s political and bureaucratic circles. Authorities have been tightening their grip on Sharma’s network, with several raids taking place over the past few months.

ED Action and the Role of K.K. Arora

K.K. Arora’s involvement in this case is significant. While he retired from his position as the senior Registrar of Properties, his business connections to Vinay Haswani have drawn the attention of investigative agencies.

Sources indicate that Arora and Sharma’s close association is central to the ongoing money laundering probe. Although Arora and his wife had left for Bengaluru a few days prior to the raid, the authorities executed the search operation at his residence in their absence.

The raids in Gwalior, Bhopal, and Jabalpur continue to expose the scale of the financial corruption linked to Sharma, Haswani, and other powerful figures.

As the ED and other agencies continue their crackdown on corruption, further developments are expected as more individuals with ties to Sharma’s financial empire are brought under investigation.

Sharma on the Run: A Pursuit of Justice

Saurabh Sharma, who has been absconding since the Lokayukta raid, remains a prime target for law enforcement. Authorities have been actively searching for him in connection with his alleged involvement in money laundering and corruption.

The continuing raids in multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh signal the determination of the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies to uncover the full extent of Sharma’s illicit wealth and bring those involved to justice.

In conclusion, the ED’s raid on K.K. Arora’s residence marks another pivotal moment in the investigation into the sprawling corruption network allegedly led by ex-RTO constable Saurabh Sharma.

As more information surfaces and more individuals are brought under scrutiny, the investigation promises to uncover a larger web of financial malpractice affecting both the state’s bureaucracy and its political establishment. The authorities are steadfast in their pursuit of justice, with further raids and actions expected in the coming weeks.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Developments

As the investigation progresses, authorities are likely to expand their focus on other potential links within Sharma’s network. With multiple agencies working together, including the Income Tax Department, Lokayukta Police, and Enforcement Directorate, the crackdown on corruption in Madhya Pradesh is set to intensify.

For now, all eyes remain on the whereabouts of Saurabh Sharma, as the authorities continue their search to apprehend the former RTO official and hold him accountable for his alleged actions.