ED raids residence of Punjab’s Excise Commissioner in guava orchard scam case

Chandigarh: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Delhi on Wednesday conducted raids at the residence of state’s Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Varun Roojam, here in connection with the guava orchard scam of over Rs 130 crore.

Also, raids were conducted at the residence of Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman and his accountant in Patiala.

The accountant along with his wife are accused in the scam which is also under the investigation of the state Vigilance Bureau.

The guava scam, unearthed last year, pertains to the embezzlement of Rs 137 crore in land compensation. The fruit trees were planted on land which was to be acquired by Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The scam was done to get a higher compensation for the land.

The Vigilance Bureau has already arrested many people, including beneficiaries and public servants.

More details were awaited.