ED Summons Raj Kundra for Questioning in Money Laundering Case Related to Pornography Distribution

Mumbai: Raj Kundra, the businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal distribution of pornographic content.

Official sources confirmed on Sunday that Kundra has been asked to appear before the investigating officer this week to provide his statement.

Background of the Money Laundering Case

The case in question pertains to the illegal distribution of pornographic movies, with Kundra accused of being involved in the creation and streaming of obscene content through an app called ‘Hotshots’. This money laundering investigation stems from multiple Mumbai Police FIRs and charge sheets filed against Kundra and others in May 2022.

In December 2021, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a probe into the case following raids conducted at Kundra’s premises in Mumbai as well as locations in Uttar Pradesh. The investigation revealed that the app ‘Hotshots’ was allegedly used for uploading and streaming objectionable content, including adult films. Kundra and several others were arrested during the investigation but were granted bail later.

Kundra’s Response to the Investigation

Raj Kundra has publicly maintained his innocence, asserting that he is fully complying with the investigation. On Saturday, Kundra stated that he has been cooperating with the authorities for the last four years as the investigation unfolded. He further denied any active involvement in the creation of the alleged pornographic content, claiming there is no evidence connecting him directly to the offense.

In his previous legal arguments, Kundra insisted that there was no substantial evidence to link him with the Hotshots app or the alleged pornography racket. He claimed that he was falsely implicated and made a “scapegoat” in the case. His lawyer also emphasized that the action is not against Shilpa Shetty, and the actress is not involved in the investigation.

Previous Legal Troubles and Asset Attachments

This is not the first time Raj Kundra has faced legal challenges. Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth ₹98 crore belonging to Kundra and his wife Shilpa Shetty in a cryptocurrency fraud case. However, the couple managed to secure relief from the Bombay High Court against this attachment order.

Kundra’s legal team argued in 2021 that the Mumbai Police had no evidence linking the app ‘Hotshots’ to any criminal activity. They suggested that the police had no grounds to connect the businessman to the pornography distribution and accused the authorities of dragging him into the matter without proper justification.

Details of the Investigation

According to police reports, the investigation revealed that small-time actors were lured into participating in bold scenes for web series and short films, which eventually turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes. These actors were allegedly coerced into participating in content that violated their consent and personal boundaries.

The police investigation uncovered that multiple pornographic apps were operating across cyberspace, uploading objectionable videos to platforms like social media. In connection with the case, Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, a company set up by Kundra, was allegedly used to purchase the ‘Hotshots’ app through a London-based company called Kenrin Pvt Ltd.

Furthermore, WhatsApp conversations found on Kundra’s phone reportedly discussed the financial transactions related to the sale of adult films. These exchanges suggested that Kundra had negotiated a deal to sell 119 adult films for approximately USD 1.2 million, further implicating him in the distribution of obscene material.

Impact and Future Developments

The ongoing money laundering case against Raj Kundra has garnered significant media attention, with many questions raised regarding the legalities of adult content distribution and the use of mobile apps to share such material. Kundra’s legal battles continue to unfold, with the ED and other law enforcement agencies pursuing multiple avenues of investigation into his alleged involvement in the pornography distribution racket.

As the probe continues, the Enforcement Directorate will focus on unraveling the financial transactions tied to these alleged activities, including identifying any international links involved in the illicit trade of pornographic content.

The outcome of this case could have broad implications on the regulation of adult content online, as well as on the future of mobile apps used for streaming such materials.

Conclusion

Raj Kundra’s involvement in the money laundering case linked to the distribution of pornographic content continues to make headlines as the investigation unfolds. With his summons to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, Kundra is expected to face tough questioning over his role in the Hotshots app scandal. As the case progresses, the focus will remain on ensuring justice for those affected by the alleged trafficking and exploitation in the pornographic industry.