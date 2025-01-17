Egypt, Iran, and Italy Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation and Regional Stability

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate phone discussions with his Iranian and Italian counterparts to address the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Egypt Stresses Swift Implementation of Ceasefire

In a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Abdelatty underscored Egypt’s commitment to ensuring the swift implementation of the truce. He emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid and medical relief for war-torn Gaza. Araghchi acknowledged Egypt’s key role in securing the agreement and expressed support for its immediate execution.

Both diplomats also discussed rising tensions in the Red Sea, with Abdelatty hoping that the ceasefire will contribute to regional stability and security while preserving international maritime trade routes.

Italy Applauds Egypt’s Mediation Efforts

In another discussion, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani praised Egypt’s mediation efforts, which were coordinated alongside Qatar and the United States. Tajani welcomed the ceasefire agreement and lauded Egypt’s diplomatic leadership in securing the deal.

Also Read: Mysterious Airstrip Nears Completion on Yemeni Island Amid Houthi Threats

UAE and Egypt Leaders Discuss Regional Cooperation

Meanwhile, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations and regional stability. The two leaders highlighted the importance of ensuring sufficient humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and pledged stronger economic and development cooperation.

Qatar Confirms Ceasefire Agreement

The long-awaited Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal was brokered in Doha on Wednesday, with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirming the agreement. The deal aims to restore calm in Gaza, facilitate the release of hostages, and ensure humanitarian access to affected civilians.

As the international community closely monitors the ceasefire’s progress, Egypt, Iran, Italy, and the UAE continue their diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and prevent further escalation.