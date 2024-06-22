Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as top destinations amongst Indian travellers

New Delhi: As the summer season approaches, travellers can now embark on their summer adventures with confidence, knowing they’re headed towards experiences that align with their preferences and desires.

Atlys, an online platform for visa applications, unveils the top destinations and emerging travel trends based on its extensive data analysis.

“We’re excited to see such diverse travel interests among our users,” says Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys. “While international travel keeps growing in India, and more and more Indians contribute to the global, these insights enable us to better tailor our services to meet the evolving needs of travellers worldwide.”

According to the report, Egypt, Singapore, Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand emerge as the top countries for which Indian travellers have applied for visas for summer vacations, offering an enticing mix of culture, adventure, and relaxation for travellers of all interests.

Conducting extensive research on gender-wise distribution, male travellers dominate the visa application scene, representing 77 percent in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 71 percent in Singapore. Meanwhile, 30 percent of women travellers applied for Singapore visas and 25 percent of women applied for UAE visas.

Data reveals a diverse age distribution among travellers. While younger demographics, particularly those in the age group of 20 to 35, are prominent, there’s a notable representation across various age brackets, indicating the universal appeal of these destinations.

The research also provided insights into city-wise travel. The City of Gold, Dubai turn out to be popular among Indian cities with Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad leading the pack.

Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are among the top contributors to the Vietnamese travel surge. Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, display a strong interest in exploring Singapore, the Lion City’s charms.

Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi showcase a keen interest in Egyptian wonders, followed closely by cities like Chennai and Hyderabad.

Overall, travellers from Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are the top three cities, that people embark on to vacation. Solo travellers take the lead, representing approximately 65 percent of visa applications in the UAE, 60 percent in Egypt, 40 percent in Singapore, and 45 percent in Vietnam.

Groups of two travellers make up around 20 percent of visa applications in the UAE, 30 percent in Egypt, 25 percent in Singapore, and 20 percent in Vietnam. Larger groups of three or more travellers also applied for visas, with varying proportions across destinations.