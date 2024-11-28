Eknath Shinde Unlikely to Become Deputy CM in Maharashtra’s New Government: Close Aide

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is unlikely to accept the position of Deputy Chief Minister in the new state government, according to Sanjay Shirsat, a close aide and spokesperson of the Shiv Sena faction led by Shinde.

Despite stepping down from the CM post, Shinde will still play a significant role in the cabinet, but not as Deputy CM, said Shirsat.

Shinde’s Decision on Deputy CM Post

Shirsat, who is also a Shiv Sena MLA, stated that the Deputy CM position would not align with Shinde’s stature, given his previous tenure as Chief Minister. “He is unlikely to take up the role of Deputy Chief Minister as it does not befit someone who has already served as Chief Minister,” Shirsat remarked in an interview with PTI. However, he clarified that Shinde would remain an integral part of the cabinet, and the Shiv Sena would nominate another leader from their ranks for the Deputy CM post.

Shinde’s Stance on Government Formation

Eknath Shinde has expressed his willingness to abide by the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership regarding the formation of the new government. He emphasized that he would not create obstacles in the process and would fully support the leadership’s decision, including the appointment of the next Chief Minister. “I will accept whatever the BJP leadership decides for the betterment of the state and our coalition,” Shinde stated.

Mahayuti Coalition’s Landslide Victory

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition, popularly known as the ‘Mahayuti,’ achieved a resounding victory in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections. This success has intensified speculation over who will occupy the Chief Minister’s office in the new administration.

While Shinde has led the outgoing government and played a pivotal role in securing support for the Mahayuti, he appears willing to let the BJP decide the leadership structure for the upcoming tenure. This pragmatic approach underscores Shinde’s focus on coalition unity and governance stability.

Shiv Sena’s Nomination for Deputy CM Role

Shirsat also hinted that the Shiv Sena, under Shinde’s leadership, is considering other leaders for the Deputy CM post. “The Shiv Sena will nominate a competent leader for the Deputy CM role while ensuring balanced representation in the coalition cabinet,” he said.

Challenges Ahead for the New Government

As the Mahayuti coalition prepares to take charge, it faces the challenge of addressing pressing issues in Maharashtra, including economic recovery, infrastructure development, and addressing agrarian distress. The distribution of key portfolios among coalition partners, especially with three major parties involved, will be a critical factor in maintaining harmony within the government.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Backs BJP CM Candidate, Defers Final Decision to PM Modi

Eknath Shinde’s Political Journey

Eknath Shinde, a prominent leader from Thane, rose through the ranks of the Shiv Sena and became the Chief Minister in a political twist that reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape. His leadership during the previous administration earned him recognition for his decisive governance and focus on grassroots issues. However, stepping back from the CM role marks a significant shift in Shinde’s political journey as he assumes a supportive but significant role in the new government.

Conclusion

Eknath Shinde’s decision to not pursue the Deputy CM post reflects his pragmatism and willingness to prioritize coalition harmony over personal ambition. With the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP coalition preparing to form a new government, Shinde’s continued presence in the cabinet ensures that his experience and leadership will remain valuable assets for Maharashtra’s governance in the coming years.

This development also highlights the evolving dynamics within the Mahayuti coalition, setting the stage for an administration that must deliver on its promises of progress and development in the state.