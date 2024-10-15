Election Commission Emphasizes Integrity of EVMs, Calls for Self-Examination of Exit Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has stressed the importance of self-examination regarding exit polls and asserted the complete security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made these remarks during a press conference at Nirvachan Sadan, where he announced the election dates for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assemblies.

Kumar highlighted that exit polls hold little significance, noting that trends observed on counting day will reflect the actual outcomes. He criticized recent trends reported by TV channels during elections, labeling them as baseless. “As counting begins, attempts are made to validate exit polls. The initial trends reported by channels are completely unfounded,” he said.

He questioned how TV channels could start reporting trends within 10-15 minutes of the first trend being released on the Commission’s website at 9:30 AM. Kumar suggested that these trends often turn out to be incorrect, similar to exit polls, indicating that reporters may be gathering information around polling booths but quickly reverse their reports to support their exit polls.

The Commission called for introspection among agencies conducting exit polls, urging them to consider the ethical implications if their predictions prove wrong.

Addressing concerns about EVMs, Kumar stated, “There is no issue with EVMs.” He compared EVMs to pagers, asserting that EVMs are not connected externally in any manner. “There can be no tampering with EVMs at any level, and reports of tampering are unfounded,” he added.

The integrity of the electoral process was reiterated, with the Commission noting that EVMs are thoroughly tested at every level, and the entire process is videographed and conducted in the presence of representatives from all political parties to ensure transparency.

Kumar mentioned that the Commission had recently received 20 complaints related to EVMs, assuring that each complaint would be addressed and responded to in writing. “The Commission will resolve all grievances and provide a response to every complaint,” he affirmed.

As the election season approaches, the Election Commission is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process, reaffirming public confidence in the democratic system.