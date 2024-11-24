Electric Equipment Shortage in Telangana Discoms: Contractors and Consumers Face Delays

Hyderabad: Contractors and consumers in Telangana are facing significant delays due to a shortage of critical electrical equipment at state-run power distribution companies (Discoms). Sources report that private electrical contractors working with Discoms are unable to complete their tasks on time because of the unavailability of key components like poles, conductors, insulators, electric switches, and meters.

The issue has led to a growing backlog of applications for new connections and additional lines in industrial units across various circles of the Discoms. Consumers, who have already paid the demand draft (DD) for required equipment, are forced to wait weeks or even months before receiving their materials.

Typically, consumers apply for necessary electrical materials during construction, and Discom engineers visit the site to provide estimates. After the consumer makes payments via DD, the materials are supposed to be delivered promptly from Discom stores. However, the stores are reportedly facing delays in supply, especially for crucial items. Contractors say that they are frequently informed that the required materials are unavailable and are asked to wait for an unspecified period, which results in delays in completing the electrical work.

A growing concern is that some procurement and supply department officials may be colluding with engineers to create artificial shortages for personal gain. Contractors allege that this is causing further delays, as well as placing them under pressure from consumers who expect work to be completed on time. In some cases, contractors are even forced to source materials from the open market to meet deadlines.

One contractor shared, “Efficient supply management is essential in electrical contracting. Without timely access to parts and materials, it becomes difficult to complete jobs on schedule and within budget. The delay is also harming our reputation in the market.”

In response, power officials have denied any shortage of materials, claiming that private contractors are exaggerating the issue. However, sources indicate that field staff members may be exploiting the gap between supply and demand for their own financial benefit.

As the situation persists, contractors and consumers alike continue to face frustration, with no immediate resolution in sight.