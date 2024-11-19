Electric Scooter Showroom Fire in Bengaluru Claims Life of 20-Year-Old Woman

Bengaluru: A tragic incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom on Dr. Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru, claiming the life of a 20-year-old woman. The victim, identified as Priya, a sales executive at the MY EV Store, died after she was trapped inside the showroom as flames engulfed the building.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in one of the electric scooters, quickly spread throughout the showroom. The blaze destroyed over 45 electric scooters and caused significant damage to the premises. The incident took place around 5:30 PM near Nuring Junction, at the MY EV Store.

While five other staff members managed to escape to safety, Priya was unable to exit the showroom in time and became trapped by the fire. Despite immediate efforts from fire and rescue teams, Priya succumbed to the intense heat and smoke inside the building.

The fire department responded promptly, dispatching three fire engines to the scene. Bengaluru City Traffic Police also took swift action to reroute vehicles in the area to prevent further accidents and ensure public safety. As a precaution, nearby residents and shop owners were evacuated from surrounding buildings.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with a particular focus on the electric scooter’s short circuit. Experts have raised concerns over the safety of electric vehicles and their charging systems, following several similar incidents across the country. The showroom’s management is cooperating with authorities to determine if safety protocols were followed.

This incident highlights growing concerns regarding the safety of electric vehicles as their popularity increases. While electric vehicles are touted as an eco-friendly alternative, issues such as battery malfunctions and fire hazards continue to be a point of concern for both manufacturers and consumers.

Safety Measures Urged

Experts are urging both manufacturers and showroom owners to review and strengthen safety measures, including fire safety protocols, proper training for staff, and regular safety checks of electric vehicle components, particularly battery systems, to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Tragic Loss

The tragic death of Priya has left her family, friends, and colleagues in shock. The 20-year-old was described by her peers as a dedicated and hardworking professional who had a bright future ahead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops.