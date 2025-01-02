Elon Musk Predicts Civil War in the UK—is He Becoming a Global Kingmaker?

Elon Musk has predicted a civil war in the UK amid growing tensions under Keir Starmer’s leadership. With his political influence expanding globally, is Musk positioning himself as a kingmaker in world politics?

Musk’s Shifting Views on the UK

In 2012, tech mogul Elon Musk expressed his admiration for Britain with a simple tweet: “I like Britain!” after a successful business trip to London. However, as political landscapes shifted, so did Musk’s views on the UK, particularly under the leadership of Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. In recent months, Musk has openly criticized Starmer and the UK’s political direction, which seems part of a broader strategy to expand his influence in global politics.

“What’s Happening in Britain Is Insane!” – @elonmusk



“In Britain – and I’m not joking, how can this even be real? – they’re releasing convicted pedophiles from prison while imprisoning people for their Facebook posts.



Let’s be clear: there were migrant rape gangs in… pic.twitter.com/WLAvQekf05 — Vicky Richter🇩🇪🇺🇸🇧🇷🇬🇧 (@VickyRichterUSA) December 31, 2024

Musk Warns of “Civil War” in the UK

Musk’s interactions with the UK took a dramatic turn when he tweeted that the country was on the verge of “civil war” amidst mounting anti-immigration protests. These protests were sparked by the tragic deaths of three girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed party. The statement came just as the UK grappled with political and social turmoil, further intensifying Musk’s vocal criticism of the country’s political leadership.

Rhetoric on Farmers’ Protests and Labour’s Tax Policies

Musk also weighed in on the UK’s farmers’ protests, particularly over the increase in inheritance taxes related to farming estates. He criticized the UK government for policies he likened to the oppressive farm policies of the Stalin-era Soviet Union. Although Starmer refrained from directly engaging with Musk’s remarks, the billionaire’s influence in global politics and public commentary on UK affairs has not gone unnoticed.

The UK must free Tommy Robinson



If it doesn’t, there must be consequences https://t.co/89RXFbx8hk — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 2, 2025

Keir Starmer Hits Back at Musk’s Criticism

Despite Musk’s persistent attacks, Starmer has defended his policies, notably when Musk claimed that “very few” businesses wanted to invest in the UK under Labour leadership. In response, Starmer’s spokesperson pointed to the £63 billion worth of investments he had secured for the UK and the positive growth in business investments, which have increased by 4.5% compared to the previous year.

Musk Revisits the Rotherham Grooming Scandal

Musk’s criticisms extended to sensitive topics, such as the Rotherham grooming scandal, where over 1,400 children were sexually abused by grooming gangs between 1997 and 2013. Musk called attention to the role of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) during that period, where Keir Starmer served as the director. His tweet highlighted the failure to bring perpetrators to justice, accusing Starmer of complicity in allowing the exploitation of young girls.

Musk’s Ties with Nigel Farage and Reform UK

Perhaps the most concerning development for Starmer has been Musk’s increasing involvement with the hard-right politics of the UK. Musk recently met with Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Farage, known for his staunch anti-immigration stance, suggested that Musk might be considering financially supporting Reform UK, which could potentially influence the outcome of the 2029 elections. This move signals Musk’s growing desire to shape the UK’s political future actively.

Musk’s Political Interference Extends Beyond the UK

Musk’s political influence is not limited to the UK. His support for far-right groups has extended to other countries, mainly Europe. Musk has openly criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his coalition government in Germany, even calling Scholz a “fool.” Musk supported Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party, before the upcoming snap election in February 2025.

Impact on Europe’s Political Landscape

As Europe’s largest economy, Germany holds significant sway over the European Union’s policies, especially on migration and defence. A shift towards the far-right in Germany could alter the EU’s stance on critical issues. Musk’s involvement with such movements has raised concerns about the potential for widespread political change across Europe.

Musk’s Remarks on Canadian Politics

Musk’s political influence has not spared Canada either. After Kamala Harris’s loss in the US election, Musk suggested that it was a setback for women’s progress in politics, labelling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “an insufferable tool.” Musk further predicted that Trudeau’s time in power would end, adding to the ongoing tensions Musk has stoked in international political circles.

A Shifting Political Landscape

Elon Musk’s rising influence in global politics, particularly in the UK, signals his growing ambition to be a significant political player. Whether through his ties to far-right movements, his outspoken criticism of prominent politicians like Keir Starmer, or his involvement in shaping political outcomes, Musk’s reach is expanding. As 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on how his actions continue to disrupt traditional political landscapes in the UK and beyond.