Elon Musk unveils X Money feature that could let users send $1 by long-pressing Like button

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Sunday announced a proposed X Money feature that would allow users to send $1 to another user by long pressing the Like button, furthering his vision of turning X into an all-in-one platform for social networking and financial services.

Announcing the feature in a post on social media platform X, Musk suggested that the functionality could provide a simple way for users to transfer small amounts of money to others on the platform.

The feature is expected to make it easier for users to tip content creators and support posts they appreciate without leaving the app.

The proposed payment mechanism is part of Musk’s broader strategy to transform X, formerly Twitter, into an “everything app” that combines social networking, messaging, payments and other digital services within a single ecosystem.

“We’re adding long press on like to send someone $1 via X Money,” Musk wrote on X.

Under the proposed system, users would be able to initiate a $1 payment to a post’s author by pressing and holding the standard Like button, with the transaction processed through X Money.

While the concept has generated interest among users and creators, the company has not yet disclosed a detailed rollout timeline or broader eligibility requirements.

X Money recently launched in the United States, offering services such as peer-to-peer money transfers and an X Visa debit card that can be used for both physical and digital transactions. The debit card can also be linked to Apple Pay, enabling contactless payments where the service is supported.

The platform has also promoted features aimed at simplifying international transactions, although the exact benefits and conditions vary depending on user eligibility and applicable terms.

For now, X Money remains focused on the US market. The company has not announced when the service or the newly proposed Like-button payment feature will become available in other countries, including India, one of the world’s largest digital payments markets.

–IANS

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