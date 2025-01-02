ONDC Empowering Small Businesses and Revolutionizing E-Commerce in India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a transformative force in India’s e-commerce landscape. Launched in 2021, ONDC has empowered small businesses across the country and played a pivotal role in democratizing e-commerce.

According to the Prime Minister, ONDC is not only contributing to the growth and prosperity of small businesses but is also reshaping how e-commerce operates in India.

What is ONDC?

ONDC is a government-driven initiative that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible digital marketplace. This network consists of over 200 apps, including buyer and seller apps, that connect small businesses with a broader customer base. By reducing entry barriers for small businesses and fostering competition, ONDC allows even the smallest enterprises to tap into the rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem.

The platform is designed to foster transparency, lower transaction costs, and create a level playing field for all participants, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses. As the digital economy continues to evolve, ONDC stands out as a solution for creating an open, interoperable, and sustainable marketplace.

Prime Minister Modi’s Praise for ONDC

Prime Minister Modi, in a social media post on X, emphasized the positive impact ONDC has had on small businesses and the overall e-commerce landscape in India. He stated, “ONDC has contributed to empowering small businesses and revolutionizing e-commerce, thus playing a vital role in furthering growth and prosperity.”

This statement was in response to a post shared by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, who underscored the importance of ONDC in bridging the gap between sellers and buyers. Goyal praised ONDC for its role in creating a robust digital marketplace that is inclusive, accessible, and beneficial to businesses, particularly those in the MSME sector.

Achievements of ONDC: A Game Changer for Indian E-Commerce

Since its launch, ONDC has made remarkable strides in transforming the Indian e-commerce ecosystem. The platform has reached several significant milestones, contributing to the empowerment of small businesses and ensuring equal opportunities for all players, big or small. According to Goyal, ONDC’s efforts have “revolutionized the country’s e-commerce landscape” by offering businesses of all sizes a chance to thrive in the digital space.

Some of the key achievements of ONDC include:

Over 150 Million Transactions: In just three years, ONDC has facilitated more than 150 million transactions, demonstrating the platform’s growing influence in the digital commerce sector. Wide Network Coverage: The platform boasts over 200 networks, providing a large and varied marketplace for sellers and buyers. ONDC is helping small businesses from across the country connect with consumers in urban and rural areas alike. More than 7 Lakh Sellers and Service Providers: ONDC has empowered over 7 lakh sellers, including those from smaller towns and cities, creating a more diverse and inclusive marketplace. Sellers from more than 600 cities and towns have benefited from the platform, allowing them to reach new customers. Wider Consumer Reach: Consumers from over 1,100 cities and towns have transacted through ONDC, showing that the platform has broken down geographic barriers and brought e-commerce to remote areas of India. Support for Farmer-Producer Organizations: Over 7,000 farmer-producer organizations (FPOs) are now part of the ONDC ecosystem, helping connect over 35 lakh farmers with a broader customer base. This inclusion of agricultural stakeholders highlights the network’s commitment to empowering rural businesses and promoting agricultural growth. Focus on Women Entrepreneurs: Approximately 50% of the beneficiaries of the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing Initiative (MSME-TEAM) are women-owned enterprises. This initiative, which supports five lakh MSMEs, underscores ONDC’s role in promoting gender equality and empowering women entrepreneurs in the digital marketplace.

ONDC’s Impact on MSMEs

The MSME sector is the backbone of India’s economy, and ONDC’s efforts to assist small and medium-sized businesses have been groundbreaking. The platform’s inclusion of MSMEs in a digital network that connects them to national and international customers is helping them scale their operations and reach markets they might not have been able to access otherwise.

By offering MSMEs a cost-effective and scalable solution to expand their businesses, ONDC is driving the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises across various sectors. Whether it’s retail, manufacturing, or services, ONDC has created an inclusive environment where all businesses can thrive.

Looking Ahead: The Future of E-Commerce in India

The success of ONDC reflects the Indian government’s forward-thinking approach to digital transformation. As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, ONDC’s role in democratizing digital commerce will only become more critical. By empowering small businesses, bridging gaps between sellers and buyers, and creating an inclusive digital marketplace, ONDC is set to continue revolutionizing India’s e-commerce ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi’s acknowledgment of ONDC as a driving force behind India’s e-commerce revolution highlights the platform’s role in fostering economic growth and prosperity. With more businesses joining the network, and the platform expanding its reach, ONDC is paving the way for a more inclusive, transparent, and accessible digital economy.

Empowering the Future of Small Businesses

ONDC is not just an e-commerce platform; it’s a catalyst for change in India’s digital economy. By empowering small businesses, promoting inclusivity, and creating a level playing field, ONDC is transforming how commerce is conducted in the country. With the support of the government and stakeholders like Piyush Goyal, ONDC is poised to continue its growth, making e-commerce accessible to businesses and consumers across India.

As more sellers and buyers embrace the ONDC platform, India is witnessing the beginning of a new era in digital commerce, one that promises to uplift small businesses, drive economic growth, and make the country a global leader in inclusive e-commerce.