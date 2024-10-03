Hyderabad

Etela Rajender: “Revanth Reddy Does Not Represent Telangana’s Interests”

Former Minister Etela Rajender attended a protest organized by Triple R (Rally for Rights) land oustees near Indira Park, where he voiced strong criticism against Revanth Reddy, stating that he does not represent the interests of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Former Minister Etela Rajender attended a protest organized by Triple R (Rally for Rights) land oustees near Indira Park, where he voiced strong criticism against Revanth Reddy, stating that he does not represent the interests of Telangana.

During the protest, Rajender expressed his solidarity with the land oustees, emphasizing the need for justice and support for those displaced by various projects. He was joined by former MLAs Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Palla Shekhar Reddy, who also extended their support to the cause.

Rajender’s remarks reflect the ongoing political tensions in the state, as various leaders continue to engage in public discourse regarding land rights and regional representation. The protest aimed to draw attention to the grievances of land oustees and demand appropriate compensation and rehabilitation from the government.

