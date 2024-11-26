Exam Clash Sparks Outcry: Aspirants Urge TGPSC to Defer Group-II Dates

Hyderabad: As the scheduled dates for the Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Group-II Services Recruitment Examination and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams overlap, aspirants across Telangana have intensified their demand for the postponement of the Group-II examination.

The exams, set for December 15 and 16, are crucial for thousands of job seekers, who now find themselves in a bind due to the clash.

Clash of Schedules: The Core Issue

The RRB exams, recently rescheduled for December 16, 17, and 18, directly conflict with the Group-II exam dates. Aspirants are raising concerns about the fairness of this situation, emphasizing that it forces candidates to choose between two significant career opportunities.

“The clash of exam schedules poses a significant challenge, as aspirants will be unable to attend both exams simultaneously,” stated a representation submitted by aspirants to TGPSC.

The RRB exams include recruitment for junior engineer, depot material superintendent, and chemical & metallurgical assistant posts, with 7,951 vacancies nationwide. Out of these, 590 positions fall under the RRB Secunderabad division, further increasing the stakes for Telangana candidates.

Aspirants’ Demands for Postponement

Candidates have requested that the TGPSC postpone the Group-II examination by 15 to 20 days, allowing them adequate time to prepare for and attend both exams. Aspirants argue that the RRB exams are conducted nationwide and thus are unlikely to be rescheduled, leaving TGPSC as the more feasible body to adjust its schedule.

“This adjustment will not hinder any upcoming notifications, and it will ensure fair opportunities for all aspirants,” said A Janardhan, leader of the Unemployed Youth JAC.

Current Stance of TGPSC and State Government

Despite mounting pressure, the State government and TGPSC seem firm on sticking to the original dates. The TGPSC Group-II examination is being conducted to fill 783 vacancies, and hall tickets will be available for download on the TGPSC website starting December 9, 2024.

The government’s reluctance to reschedule has sparked criticism, with many pointing out that there are no imminent notifications or exams that would be affected by a minor adjustment to the dates.

Breakdown of Opportunities

TGPSC Group-II Vacancies

Total Posts: 783

783 Vacancies Notified: Includes positions across various government departments, offering significant career opportunities for unemployed youth in Telangana.

RRB Vacancies Under Secunderabad Division

Total Posts in RRB Nationwide: 7,951

7,951 RRB Secunderabad Division: Unreserved (UR): 248 SC: 104 ST: 45 OBC: 130 EWS: 63



For both exams, logistical preparations are already underway. Candidates appearing for the RRB exams will have access to a link to view their exam city, date, and travel authority 10 days before the exam. Additionally, e-call letters can be downloaded four days before the exam date.

For the Group-II examination, TGPSC has notified that hall tickets will be available online from December 9, allowing aspirants ample time to make travel and lodging arrangements.

Aspirants’ Plea for a Fair Opportunity

The overlapping schedules are a pressing concern for candidates who wish to attempt both exams to maximize their chances of securing employment. Aspirants have highlighted the importance of these exams, particularly in the current economic climate, where every opportunity counts for the unemployed youth.

“The government must show empathy and make a decision that benefits the majority. Postponing the Group-II exam by 15 days is a small yet impactful step toward fairness,” added Janardhan.

Conclusion

The call for rescheduling the Group-II examination has gained significant traction among aspirants and social groups in Telangana. With both exams playing a crucial role in providing employment opportunities, the government’s decision will be pivotal in shaping the future of thousands of candidates.

By addressing this clash, TGPSC can ensure fairness and uphold its commitment to empowering the youth of Telangana. For now, all eyes remain on the authorities, hoping for a decision that accommodates the aspirations of the candidates.