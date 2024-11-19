Telangana Group-III Recruitment Exam: Nearly 50% of Candidates Skip the Test

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-III services recruitment examination witnessed a surprising turnout, with nearly 50% of registered candidates skipping the test conducted across the state on Sunday and Monday.

Out of the 536,400 aspirants who registered for the recruitment exam, only 269,483 candidates, accounting for 50.24%, appeared for Paper-III held on Monday. The low turnout has raised questions among aspirants and officials about possible reasons behind the absenteeism.

Exam Statistics: A Closer Look

Registered Candidates : 536,400

: 536,400 Hall Tickets Downloaded : 76.4% of registered candidates

: 76.4% of registered candidates Candidates Appeared for Paper-III : 269,483 (50.24%)

: 269,483 (50.24%) Exam Centers: Conducted across 1,401 centers statewide

Highlights of Paper-III: Economy and Development

The Group-III Paper-III examination focused on Economy and Development and tested candidates’ knowledge on both state and national economic policies. The questions spanned topics such as:

HYDRAA initiatives

Farm Loan Waiver schemes

Gruha Jyothi and Indiramma Housing Schemes

Skill University programs

Many aspirants noted that the paper included detailed questions on state budgets, union government policies, and socio-economic development programs.

Student Reactions to Paper-III

Aspirants described the exam as moderately challenging. Sharath, a candidate who appeared for the test, said:

“Most questions were data-based and required thorough preparation. Some data referenced dated back to 2004 and 2011, which made the exam tricky.”

Questions were primarily drawn from the:

Telangana and Union Government Budgets

National Economic Survey

Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook

Census 2011

National Family Health Survey

While the content was comprehensive, many candidates found the reliance on historical data unexpected, prompting mixed reactions about the paper’s fairness and relevance.

Why Nearly 50% Skipped the Exam?

The absentee rate of almost half the registered candidates has sparked speculation. Possible reasons include:

Inadequate Preparation: Some aspirants might not have felt confident enough to appear for the exam.

Overlap with Other Exams: Scheduling conflicts with other competitive exams could have played a role.

Health or Personal Reasons: A portion of candidates may have skipped the exam due to unforeseen circumstances.

TSPSC Group-III: Exam Process and Importance

The Group-III recruitment examination is a critical step for candidates aiming to secure government positions in Telangana. With lakhs of aspirants competing for limited positions, the exam tests not only knowledge but also the ability to apply economic and administrative principles to real-world scenarios.

For candidates who appeared, performance in Paper-III will play a crucial role in determining their chances of securing a coveted government job. TSPSC is expected to release the answer key soon, allowing aspirants to evaluate their performance before the results.

Key Takeaways for Aspirants

Preparation is Key: The data-based questions and references to government policies highlight the need for in-depth study.

Stay Updated: Questions on recent schemes like HYDRAA and Gruha Jyothi emphasize the importance of being well-versed in current affairs and state-specific programs.

Expect Historical Data: Future aspirants should prepare for questions referencing past economic surveys, censuses, and policies.

Conclusion

The Telangana Group-III recruitment examination’s turnout and challenging content have provided valuable insights for future candidates. With nearly 50% of registered aspirants skipping the test, the competition among those who appeared remains intense.

As TSPSC gears up to evaluate and release results, the focus now shifts to how candidates performed in the economy and development-focused paper. For those aspiring to succeed in future exams, the takeaway is clear: a robust preparation strategy that covers historical data, current events, and state policies is essential for success.

Stay updated on TSPSC recruitment news, exam analysis, and preparation tips to ensure you’re ready for the next challenge!