TSPSC Announces Departmental Tests for November 2024: Exam Dates & Hall Ticket Download Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Departmental Tests for the November 2024 session (Notification No. 04/2024). The exams are set to begin on November 25, 2024, and will be conducted across various districts in the state, including Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and the HMDA jurisdiction, which encompasses Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

Examination Format and Schedule

The Departmental Tests will be conducted in Computer-Based Testing (CBT) mode for objective-type exams. However, certain subjects, such as Survey and Language Tests, will follow a Descriptive Exam format. Candidates appearing for these exams are advised to check their specific paper codes for detailed instructions regarding the exam format.

Hall Ticket Availability

Candidates who have applied for the Departmental Tests, except for the paper codes 141, 08, 19, and 28, can now download their Hall Tickets from the official TSPSC website (www.tspsc.gov.in) starting from 5:00 PM on November 19, 2024. Candidates are strongly advised to download and preserve their Hall Tickets as duplicate Hall Tickets will not be issued under any circumstances.

For those who have applied for paper codes 141, 08, 19, and 28, the dates for downloading Hall Tickets will be announced separately by TSPSC in the coming days.

In case of any issues or difficulties in downloading Hall Tickets, candidates are urged to contact the TSPSC Help Desk for assistance. The help desk can be reached at the Landline Number: 040-22445566.

Preparation Tips and Guidelines

Candidates are advised to review the specific syllabus and guidelines for their respective exams available on the TSPSC website. As the exams are set to take place soon, thorough preparation is essential for success. It is also recommended to familiarize yourself with the CBT format if you are appearing for objective-type exams.

Stay updated on the latest announcements and any changes to the schedule by regularly checking the TSPSC website and notifications.

For more information, candidates can visit the official TSPSC website at www.tspsc.gov.in.