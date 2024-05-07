Telangana

Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court extends Kavitha’s judicial custody till May 14

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14
Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Related Stories
No invitation received for Ram Temple inauguration: BRS leader
Delhi Court Grants Permission for NewsClick HR to Become Approver in UAPA Case
Delhi court extends judicial custody of NewsClick editor, HR Head till Nov 2
MLC Kavitha to address seminar in London
Delhi Court Grants Permission to Sanjay Singh for Signing Forms and Documents for Rajya Sabha Renomination

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button