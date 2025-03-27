Exclusive Insights: Remo D’Souza Opens Up on the Secret Behind Bollywood’s Best Dancers

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood choreographer Remo D’Souza recently opened up about the dance abilities of two of the industry’s biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking candidly about their dance skills, Remo praised both actors for their natural talent and ease when learning dance steps.

Remo D’Souza Shares Insights on Bollywood’s Dance Icons

Remo D’Souza, who has worked with several top actors in Bollywood, shared his thoughts on the dance skills of the iconic Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He acknowledged their exceptional abilities to quickly pick up dance moves, alongside other actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol, who, according to Remo, also shine in their own distinct ways when given dance styles that suit them.

When asked which Bollywood actor learns dance the fastest, Remo said, “Most actors and actresses are great dancers, and it’s easy for them to pick up steps. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan – they’re all amazing. Even actors like Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol, if you give them a style that suits them, they’ll nail it. I personally loved working with Sanjay Sir on my first big song Kante – it was a massive hit!”

Remo D’Souza Discusses His New Show “Hip Hop Season 2”

Alongside reflecting on his experiences with Bollywood stars, Remo also spoke about his new show, Hip Hop Season 2. He revealed that the current season brings in fresh talent, new dance forms, and a new judge, Malaika Arora. Remo explained that the show’s format includes judging based on multiple factors such as talent, stage presence, and improvement throughout the competition.

“There are a lot of new things this time. I always say that with every new show, novelty brings in fresh talent. All the artists bringing their unique talents to the show contribute to that novelty. There’s a lot of new talent, new dance forms, and even a new judge, Malaika Ma’am. As for the judging criteria, we assess their dancing talent, how they present themselves on stage, how they manage to stay in the competition, and how they improve every week. Based on all of that, we decide if they move forward or leave the show,” D’Souza explained.

The Challenge of Thriving in Bollywood and Hip-Hop Dance Circles

When discussing the challenges of excelling in both Bollywood choreography and the hip-hop dance world, Remo shared his perspective on the unique hurdles posed by each. He pointed out that Bollywood choreography can be difficult, particularly due to the music, which can vary between different genres and beats, including hip-hop.

“Both have their challenges. But in Bollywood choreography, there are quite a few hurdles. For example, the music itself can be a challenge – whether it’s a hip-hop beat or something else. In terms of hip-hop as a show, we see new dance forms emerging every year, so it’s always evolving,” he said.

Hip Hop India Season 2 Premieres on Amazon MX Player

The second season of Hip Hop India is set to take the stage by storm. New episodes of Hip Hop 2 will be available for streaming every Friday on Amazon MX Player. The show promises fresh talent, innovative dance styles, and intense competition, with Remo D’Souza at the helm, bringing his expertise and passion for dance to the forefront.