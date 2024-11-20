Exit Polls Live: Advantage BJP+ in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

New Delhi: As the countdown to the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections continues, two prominent exit polls — Matrize and People’s Pulse — have indicated a likely victory for the ruling alliances in both states, with BJP+ predicted to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA expected to win in Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the People’s Pulse exit poll suggests that the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the BJP, will secure between 175 and 195 of the state’s 288 seats. The majority mark required to form the government is 145 seats, and the poll points to a decisive win for the ruling alliance, with BJP continuing to dominate the political landscape.

On the other hand, the Matrize exit poll also projects a favorable outcome for the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra. Though the specifics of the seat prediction were not provided, the general trend indicates the ruling alliance is likely to secure a comfortable majority. The poll results for Jharkhand also align with a win for the NDA. According to People’s Pulse, of the 81 seats in Jharkhand, the NDA is forecast to win between 44 and 53 seats, further cementing the ruling coalition’s hold on the state.

While the predictions suggest a return for the ruling parties in both states, it is important to note that exit polls can often be inaccurate. Historical data has shown that exit poll results can sometimes miss the mark, leaving the final outcomes on election day to remain uncertain until official results are declared.

As both the states await the official results, the political landscape in Maharashtra and Jharkhand remains intensely focused on the final seat tally and the future direction of governance in these key regions.