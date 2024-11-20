Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Who Has the Edge—Mahayuti or MVA? Check Here

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are a fierce contest between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, aiming to retain power, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is striving for a comeback.

Mahayuti’s coalition includes the BJP (149 seats), Shiv Sena (81 seats), and Ajit Pawar’s NCP (59 seats), while the MVA comprises Congress (101 seats), Shiv Sena (UBT, 95 seats), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (86 seats), along with smaller parties like BSP (237 candidates) and AIMIM (17 candidates).

Also Read: Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Is It Time to Relocate the National Capital?

What Exit Poll Says

MATRIZE Exit Poll

The MATRIZE exit poll predicts a BJP-led government in Maharashtra. The BJP+ alliance is expected to secure 48% of the vote share, with a projected 150-170 seats. Congress is predicted to win between 110 and 130 seats, while other parties may secure 8-10 seats. According to the poll, Congress+ is likely to garner 42% of the vote share, with others capturing 10%.

Alliance/Party Seat Range Mahayuti 150-170 BJP 89-101 Shiv Sena 37-45 NCP 17-26 MVA 110-130 Congress 39-47 Shiv Sena UBT 21-29 NCP SP 35-43

Here is the seat-sharing projection in a table format:

P-MARQ Exit Poll

According to the latest predictions by P-MARQ, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is expected to secure an upper hand in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, with an estimated seat range of 137 to 157. In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is forecasted to trail behind, with a projected seat count between 126 and 146.

Chanakya Exit Polls

The CHANAKYA exit poll predicts a BJP-led government in Maharashtra. BJP+ is projected to secure 47% of the vote share and win between 152 to 160 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is expected to win between 130 and 138 seats, with others potentially securing 6 to 8 seats. According to the poll, Congress+ is forecast to receive 42% of the vote share, while other parties are anticipated to capture 11%.

Here is the table based on the provided data:

Agencies Mahayuti (BJP+) MVA (Congress+) Others MATRIZE 150-170 110-130 8-10 CHANAKYA STRATEGIES 152-160 130-138 6-8 POLL DIARY 122-186 69-121 12-29 PMARQ 137-157 126-146 2-8 Poll Of Polls 152 126 10

Poll Of Polls 2024: MVA Given Edge in Two Exit Polls for Maharashtra Election

In the latest exit polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has been given a slight lead in Maharashtra. According to ELECTORAL EDGE, the MVA is projected to win 150 seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance is expected to secure 118 seats, with 20 seats predicted for other parties.

Another exit poll conducted by SAS Hyderabad offers a broader range, forecasting between 147 and 155 seats for the MVA, 127 to 135 seats for Mahayuti, and 10 to 13 seats for other parties.

Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll

The Dainik Bhaskar Exit Poll has projected a slight advantage for the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), predicting between 135-150 seats for them, while the NDA alliance is expected to secure 125-140 seats.

Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra Exit Poll

Similarly, the Lokshahi Marathi-Rudra Exit Poll gives a close contest, with Mahayuti (NDA) expected to win 128-142 seats, while the MVA is projected to secure 125-140 seats. The remaining 18-23 seats are anticipated to go to other parties, highlighting a highly competitive race in Maharashtra’s assembly election.