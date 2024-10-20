Experts Urge Focus on Treated Water to Rejuvenate River Musi, Not Just Aesthetic Development

Hyderabad: As the State government pushes forward with the Musi Riverfront development project, many environmentalists and policy experts argue that the focus should shift from surface-level enhancements to addressing core environmental concerns. A major critique centers on the need for a consistent flow of treated water in the Musi River—a key step toward its true rejuvenation.

“If the State government was committed to the rejuvenation of River Musi, it should first focus on ensuring the flow of treated water in the river,” said public policy expert Donthi Narasimha Reddy. According to Reddy, the restoration of the river goes beyond urban beautification, skyscrapers, or recreational spaces. He emphasizes that ensuring treated water flows through the river should be the first and foremost priority in any serious rejuvenation effort.

Concerns have also been raised about the project’s limited scope, which focuses on just 55 kilometers of the Musi’s 267-kilometer stretch. Critics argue that failing to address pollution in the remaining sections of the river could render the rejuvenation project ineffective.

The previous administration’s Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) aimed at addressing this very issue. With an estimated cost of ₹16,800 crore, the plan included 31 sewage treatment plants (STPs) capable of processing 1,200 MLD of water, of which most are already operational. Experts like Narasimha Reddy believe that continuing this approach could revitalize the river at a fraction of the cost of the new projects.

Furthermore, Forum for Good Governance President M. Padmanabha Reddy stressed that the focus should not be limited to tourism development. He highlighted the importance of constructing additional STPs to prevent fields in downstream areas like Nalgonda from becoming polluted by untreated wastewater. He also pointed out the need to relocate industrial units that release untreated waste into the river, instead of focusing solely on relocating marginalized communities.

The current Congress-led government has committed ₹141 crore to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the river’s rejuvenation. Reddy insists that the DPR should be made publicly available for feedback, and that transparency is crucial in deciding the parameters of the project. Without tackling the root causes of pollution, such as untreated sewage and industrial waste, any beautification efforts may prove to be in vain.

Senior Social Scientist with the Telangana Pollution Control Board, WG Prasanna Kumar, echoed these concerns. He said that while the riverfront project could breathe new life into Musi, the social and livelihood impacts must be taken into account. Rehabilitation of affected communities, along with ensuring the flow of treated water, is essential for the project’s success.

Kumar added that the water quality of the river needs to be regularly monitored and treatment plants must be maintained to ensure long-term benefits from the river’s restoration.