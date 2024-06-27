Expired, Insect-Infested Food Found at Lulu Hypermarket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Food safety inspections conducted at the Lulu Hypermarket in Kukatpally on Wednesday uncovered expired and insect-infested food articles, as well as other food safety violations.

The Task Force team carried out the inspections on June 26, 2024, and found several alarming issues. In the bakery unit, 10 kg of infested Atta Bread Mix and 15 kg of loose Baguette Bread Mix were discovered and discarded.

Additionally, expired products, including 20 kg of Sesame Seeds, 20 liters of Toned Milk, various Biscuit packets, 7.5 kg of Glaze, 5 kg of Gems, and two packets of Fruit Juice, were also discarded.

Houseflies were seen hovering near the meat storage area, indicating poor hygiene practices. Despite these issues, the inspection noted that all workers in the food section were wearing appropriate hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms.

Moreover, 40 FoSTaC-trained supervisors were present at the premises, and pest control records and Medical Fitness Certificates of food handlers were available.

However, an updated FSSAI license copy was not displayed at the entrance of the hypermarket. Authorities will issue a notice and take further action based on the findings.

The inspection highlights the need for stringent food safety measures and regular monitoring to ensure public health and safety.