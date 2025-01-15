Expired IV Fluid Scandal: Suvendu Adhikari Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Arrest!

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding her arrest and resignation over the tragic death of a woman allegedly caused by the administration of expired intravenous (IV) fluid at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH).

Leading a delegation of BJP MLAs to Swasthya Bhavan, Adhikari accused Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, of criminal negligence in the state-run healthcare system.

“The CM is responsible for the death of this poor woman. The administration of expired IV fluid exposes the shoddy state of affairs in Bengal’s hospitals. Mamata Banerjee must be arrested and should immediately step down, owning moral responsibility,” said Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Expired IV Fluid Scandal: Key Developments

The shocking incident at MMCH has left four other women critically ill following childbirth. In response, the West Bengal health department has set up a 13-member committee to investigate, while the state government has ordered a CID probe.

Three affected women have been shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

BJP Demands Independent Probe & Compensation

Adhikari has called for:

who received the same IV fluid in the past month. ₹50 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.

Additionally, Adhikari has filed an FIR at Electronics Complex police station, holding health officials accountable for the incident.

TMC Hits Back, Calls BJP’s Allegations Politically Motivated

Reacting to the allegations, TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar accused Adhikari of politicizing a tragic incident.

“Adhikari is trying to capitalize on an unfortunate event for political gain. Why is he silent on child deaths in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh? Has he ever questioned the Yogi Adityanath government over healthcare failures?” Majumdar asked.

As tensions escalate, the BJP has vowed mass protests, while the CID probe and the state-ordered inquiry will determine further action in this West Bengal healthcare scandal.