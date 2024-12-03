Hyderabad

Extended Monsoon in Hyderabad: Rainy Week Expected Amid Warmer Nights

Despite being winter, Hyderabad and its surrounding districts are experiencing weather more typical of an extended monsoon.

Hyderabad: Despite being winter, Hyderabad and its surrounding districts are experiencing weather more typical of an extended monsoon. Following a fortnight of chilly conditions that saw temperatures dip to 11°C in the city outskirts, the region is now bracing for a week of rain, cloudy skies, and higher nighttime temperatures.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad and Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS), this unusual weather pattern is expected to persist until December 9. Amateur weather trackers have also confirmed that cool, humid conditions and sporadic showers will likely continue not only in Hyderabad but across all districts of Telangana.

In northern Telangana, last week’s nighttime temperatures ranged from 7°C to 8°C. However, recent IMD-Hyderabad data indicates a significant rise, with temperatures now hovering between 20°C and 22°C in most areas.

The five-day forecast predicts light to moderate thundershowers across Telangana, leading to a further increase in minimum temperatures, which are expected to stay above 15°C. The extended monsoon-like conditions have disrupted the usual winter pattern, keeping the region under overcast skies and frequent rain spells.

Residents are advised to prepare for a wet week ahead as Telangana experiences this unseasonal weather phenomenon.

