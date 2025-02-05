Extreme Heat Hits Telangana, Temperatures Cross 37°C in These Areas; Experts Issues Warning for the Next 3 Days

Hyderabad: Even before the official start of the summer season, the sun is already showing its fury across Telangana. Traditionally, the peak summer heat is felt from April to May, but the state has been experiencing sweltering temperatures much earlier this year. The unseasonably high temperatures are raising alarms among residents and meteorologists alike.

Early Heatwave Grips Telangana

The mercury levels have already surpassed 34°C in several parts of the state, especially during the afternoon hours. While intense heat is typical during the summer months, the early onset of high temperatures in February is unusual and concerning. As temperatures continue to rise, Telangana residents are bracing for a long, hot summer ahead.

Meteorological Warning

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has issued a warning, stating that the minimum temperature in Telangana is expected to remain three degrees above the normal level for the next three days. Dry weather is predicted to persist during this period, with some districts likely to experience fog during the morning hours. However, the heat intensity is expected to continue to rise.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory – Avoid These Key Routes for 2 Days!

Rising Temperatures Across Telangana

On Tuesday, the state recorded an average minimum temperature of 18°C and a maximum of 37°C. The district-wise temperature breakdown reveals alarming figures, with Adilabad and Khammam both reaching 37°C, while Warangal and Nizamabad also hit the 37°C mark. Mahabubabad recorded 36.1°C, Medak reached 35.4°C, and Karimnagar saw 35.2°C. Hyderabad itself recorded 34.2°C, while Nalgonda experienced slightly lower temperatures at 33°C.

Causes of the Heatwave

The unseasonably high temperatures are attributed to hot winds blowing from the east and southeast. These winds are intensifying the heat and causing a rapid increase in the mercury levels. Meteorological officials have also noted that similar weather patterns are being observed in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns that the region could face an especially hot summer this year.

Looking Ahead

With temperatures climbing earlier than usual, Telangana residents are advised to take extra precautions. The state’s weather department has urged people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. As the heatwave continues to build, experts predict that the coming summer could be one of the hottest in recent years.

The early surge in temperatures signals a likely prolonged hot season ahead, making it essential for citizens to remain vigilant and prepared for the extreme weather conditions.