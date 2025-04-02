Facebook and Instagram Face Sudden Outage

Washington: Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram experienced a sudden outage in the United States, leaving thousands of users frustrated as they struggled to access their accounts.

Users Report Login Failures and App Crashes

Reports flooded social media as users complained about login failures, app crashes, and website malfunctions. Many faced difficulties in refreshing their feeds or sending messages. According to Downdetector, the outage peaked around 7:18 PM, with hundreds of reports highlighting issues with both platforms.

Partial Recovery but Problems Persist

While some services have started recovering, many users are still facing difficulties in using Facebook and Instagram properly. Meta has not yet provided an official statement on the cause of the disruption, but technical teams are expected to address the issue soon.

The outage has sparked discussions online, with users turning to alternative platforms to express their frustration.