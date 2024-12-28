Facebook’s Massive ₹2.8 Crore Rent Deal in Hyderabad Raises Eyebrows in Real Estate Sector

Facebook has renewed its lease for a 3.7 lakh sq ft office in Hyderabad, paying ₹2.8 crore in monthly rent. The deal, with a 15% rent hike from 2026, is raising eyebrows in the real estate sector.

Hyderabad: Facebook has renewed its lease for a massive 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad, paying ₹2.8 crore in monthly rent across two transactions, as per registration documents accessed by Propstack. The office is in The Skyview at Hitech City, one of Hyderabad’s prime IT corridors.

Lease Details:

First Transaction: Renewed in December, Facebook pays ₹65.7 lakh for 84,053 sq ft.

Renewed in December, Facebook pays ₹65.7 lakh for 84,053 sq ft. Second Transaction: Renewed in April, ₹2.15 crore monthly rent for 2.8 lakh sq ft.

Renewed in April, ₹2.15 crore monthly rent for 2.8 lakh sq ft. Lease Period: Five years with a 15% rent escalation effective January 2026.

Five years with a 15% rent escalation effective January 2026. Security Deposit: ₹16.8 crore paid.

Hyderabad’s Real Estate Boom

Hitech City and Gachibowli remain key hubs for IT and corporate offices, driving high demand for commercial spaces. According to ANAROCK data:

Hitech City rentals increased from ₹23,000 in 2019 to ₹27,500 per month in 2023.

Gachibowli saw rents jump 20%, from ₹22,000 in 2019 to ₹26,500 per month in 2023.

Kondapur rentals also rose by 19%.

Also Read: Best Student Visa Destinations for Indians in 2025: Which Countries Are the Top Picks? Find Out Here

Major MNC Deals in Hyderabad

Google: Renewed a 3.7 lakh sq ft lease in August for ₹ two crore per month at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Capital.

Renewed a 3.7 lakh sq ft lease in August for ₹ two crore per month at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Capital. Other Leases: Qualcomm India, LTI Mindtree, S&P Capital IQ, and IBM India inked deals ranging between ₹70 lakh and ₹3.15 crore monthly rent in June.

Hyderabad continues to attract multinational corporations, cementing its status as a leading IT hub in India. Facebook‘s renewed commitment to The Skyview is another example of the city’s thriving commercial real estate market.