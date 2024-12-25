Man Arrested for Spreading Fake News About Amit Shah’s ‘Demise’

Man arrested in Ghaziabad for posting fake news about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘demise’ on social media. Police take swift action following a BJP official’s complaint.

Ghaziabad: In a swift crackdown, police in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area arrested a man for allegedly spreading false news on social media about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “demise.” The incident came to light on Tuesday after a BJP official complained.

Arrest Details

The accused, identified as Rohit (34), hails from Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. His arrest followed a complaint filed by BJP office-bearer Anil Sharma after he spotted the fake news on a Facebook page.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Swatantra Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

How Police Nabbed the Accused

Using manual and electronic surveillance, the police arrested Rohit near the Hindon River Barrage in Vasundhara Colony. During questioning, Rohit reportedly admitted to posting the fake news to increase followers on his Facebook page.

Also Read: Are Sania Mirza and Mohammed Shami Planning to Get Married? Here’s What We Know

Legal Action and Investigation

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against Rohit. The investigation into the matter is ongoing to determine if others were involved or if similar activities have occurred before.

Implications of Fake News

The spread of false information, especially about high-profile figures like Amit Shah, raises concerns about the misuse of social media platforms. Authorities have emphasized the need for stringent measures to curb the circulation of fake news and hold offenders accountable.