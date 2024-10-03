Family Celebrates KCR’s Wife Shobhamma’s Birthday with Cake Cutting Ceremony

In a private celebration yesterday, family members of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) gathered to celebrate the birthday of his wife, Shobhamma.

The family marked the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere.

Interestingly, some Congress ministers have shared this photo, raising speculation about their admiration for KCR, despite their political differences.

The gesture has sparked conversations in political circles, as the image has garnered attention across social media.