Family Digital Cards and Indiramma Houses to Be Distributed Before Dasara: State Ministers

Nizamabad: A grand reception ceremony was held to welcome PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud upon his arrival in Nizamabad, attended by several state ministers and Congress leaders.

During the event, State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a plan to distribute digital cards to every family would be launched for Dasara.

Mahesh Kumar Goud received a warm welcome, with attendance from Telangana Congress Party in-charge Mrs. Deepa Das Munshi, State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former MP Hanumantha Rao, Congress Working President Mohammad Azharuddin, and other prominent figures.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy highlighted that since the Congress government came to power, various welfare programs have been implemented, including Indiramma houses and other developmental schemes. He further stated that 3,500 to 4,000 houses would be provided in each assembly constituency.

Mr. Tamala Nageshwar Rao mentioned that a budget of 50,000 crores has been allocated for the welfare of farmers, with the first installment of 18,000 crores already transferred to farmers’ accounts.

Other speakers emphasized the need for hard work to ensure the success of the Congress Party in local elections and congratulated Mahesh Kumar Goud on his new position.

On this occasion, Mahesh Kumar Goud was honored with shawls, floral arrangements, and bouquets, as the public and party workers celebrated his arrival in grand style.