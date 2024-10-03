‘Family digital cards’ pilot project launched in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday launched the pilot project of ‘family digital cards’ here.

Family digital cards will serve as a protective shield to every family and all the welfare scheme benefits will be provided through a single card, he said.

The state government launched the pilot project in 119 Assembly constituencies today, an official release said.

All the details of welfare schemes which are being implemented by various departments will be preserved in the single family digital card, Revanth Reddy said.

The government already announced plans to go ahead with the ‘One state One Card’ policy which aims to extend the welfare schemes benefit to all eligible.

The Telangana Chief Minister said everyone’s health profile will also be included in the family digital card. The pilot project has been launched to identify the challenges in the issuance of the card. A woman is considered as head of the family in the family digital card, he said.

Referring to the criticism by the opposition parties on the survey along the Musi river as part of the beautification programme, Revanth Reddy asked “how long the BRS and BJP would play dirty politics on the issue”?

He noted that the objective of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency(HYDRAA) and Musi Riverfront Development project is to protect the state’s capital city. The government took up the Musi project for Hyderabad’s future and not for political gains, he added.

The state government is providing houses and Rs 25,000 financial assistance to the displaced, who are living in unhygienic conditions along the Musi river, to lead a better life with self respect, he said adding that his government is ready to invite suggestions for alternatives.

He accused the opposition parties of raising the issues of poor with the intent to “protect” their farmhouses.

“Should we demolish the illegally constructed farm houses owned by KTR (BRS Working President K T Rama Rao) or not ?… They are raising poor people’s housing only to protect their farm houses,” Revanth Reddy claimed.

He said 1,000 acres is available in Jawahar Nagar and the government is ready to distribute the land and build Indiramma houses for the poor.

The Telangana Chief Minister further said, “Let us all go to PM Narendra Modi and seek the Centre’s help for housing for the poor living along the Musi river.”

He also suggested that the leaders of BRS and BJP conduct a survey on lakes and encroachments in the city. Hundreds of water bodies have been encroached and as a result, the city is witnessing floods and lakhs of families are affected badly.

The encroachments at lakes, ponds and Musi river should be removed, he said appealing to the opposition to suggest how to render justice to the poor.