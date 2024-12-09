Fan murder case: Karnataka HC extends actor Darshan’s interim bail on medical grounds

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the interim bail of Kannada superstar Darshan on medical grounds till the next date of hearing in connection with the sensational fan murder case.

Darshan’s counsel C.V. Nagesh made submission to the court requesting extension of the bail on medical grounds. Darshan’s interim bail was ending on December 11.

Nagesh further submitted to the court that the date of surgery for actor Darshan had been fixed for December 11 and sought extension of the medical bail.

Considering the plea, the court has granted an extension of the bail until the next hearing.

Counsel C.V. Nagesh submitted: “It’s been four weeks since Darshan’s check-up, and we cannot force an operation immediately. There is no pressure for the procedure just because time is passing.”

A report from November 11-21 mentioned fluctuations in BP, and another report was provided on December 5. They informed that Darshan is receiving steroid injections. To prepare for general anesthesia, his body is being brought to a state of balance, he stated.

Physiotherapy and exercises are ongoing, and surgery has been scheduled for December 11.

Therefore, Darshan has not violated any interim court orders, and we request the court to consider this, Counsel C.V. Nagesh requested.

Meanwhile, during arguments on the regular bail plea, C.V. Nagesh countered the objections raised by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), stating that although Renukaswamy’s body reportedly had 39 blood stains, there was only one bleeding injury.

A 2.5 cm wound was identified on Renukaswamy’s body. He argued that the post-mortem report was tampered with by doctors in collaboration with the prosecution.

He asserted that at every stage, from recording eyewitness statements to conducting the investigation, the prosecution has lied.

The bail was granted based on the report by doctors from Ballari. The doctors at BGS Hospital also accepted the Ballari doctors’ report, confirming the need for surgery, he maintained.

“We must proceed with the operation as recommended by the doctors. It cannot be done on demand after three or four weeks,” he argued.

The court has completed the arguments and counterarguments in connection with the regular bail plea by the actor. The court has reserved the order on bail petitions of Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and others for judgement.

Earlier, Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar submitted to the Karnataka High Court that Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the sensational fan murder case, has been misusing the interim bail granted to him on medical grounds.

Submitting his objections to the court about granting the regular bail, Prasanna Kumar said that the interim bail was taken citing urgency and the court was told that he was likely to suffer a stroke. Two reports are submitted to the court and the doctors are claiming that Darshan is being treated.

“After 20 days, the report was submitted stating that variations were found in Darshan’s blood pressure. They also claim that preparations are made for surgery. Any patient is given an ‘Amlong 50 MG’ tablet, within 24 hours the blood pressure levels will become normal. The doctors will bring the blood pressure level to normal while administering anesthesia,” he argued.

Prasanna Kumar further said that in the case of Darshan, dramatic situations are created like in films.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor having a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of ‘royal treatment’ for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The police submitted a 3,991-page chargesheet on September 4 in connection with the fan murder case.

The police also submitted an additional chargesheet to the court in the case.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30 after spending 131 days in jail.

The Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail on medical grounds for six weeks. The actor is admitted to the BGS Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and is being treated for severe back pain.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police had filed an appeal petition before the Supreme Court challenging the interim bail granted to Darshan by the High Court in the fan murder case.