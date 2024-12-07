Karnataka Governor appeals for contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday called upon citizens to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, which supports the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, ex-servicemen and their families.

He made the appeal during the Armed Forces Flag Day programme held at Raj Bhavan here.

Gehlot paid tribute to the brave soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, according to an official statement.

He emphasised the significance of Armed Forces Flag Day as an occasion to express deep respect and gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces, who stand vigilant for the country’s security.

“The Indian Army has a distinguished legacy and is recognised as one of the finest armies in the world,” the Governor remarked.

“Our soldiers not only protect the nation’s borders during conflicts but also provide invaluable support during crises and disasters,” he said.

Gehlot highlighted the dedicated efforts of the Government of India in promoting the welfare and rehabilitation of soldiers, war widows, and ex-servicemen.

He acknowledged the role of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, along with State and District Sainik Boards, in implementing various welfare schemes.

The Governor also commended the modernisation of the armed forces, stating, “Today, our army is equipped with modern technology and advanced weaponry, and we take immense pride in this progress.”

He urged NGOs, industrialists, and corporate bodies to actively participate in supporting ex-servicemen and their families by formulating assistance programmes. Contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund help address essential needs such as education, medical care, and rehabilitation for those who have served the nation.

During the event, the Governor unveiled the Armed Forces Flag and a QR code for convenient donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.