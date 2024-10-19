Farah Khan meets celeb chef Kunal Kapoor at Airport

Mumbai: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took to her Instagram and shared a leaf from her airport diary. She could be seen with celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor.

The duo is expected to collaborate on some cooking videos for Farah’s YouTube channel which also features her home chef Dilip.

In her Instagram story, she humorously captioned a photo with Kunal and wrote: “1 great chef @chefkunal n 1 wannabe one cooking something sooonn.”

Kunal Kapoor is one of India’s top chefs and is well-known for hosting and judging “MasterChef India.” He had the honour of presenting Satvik cuisine to prominent figures, including Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during events in Bangalore.

In her previous stories, Farah showcased her fashion choices, revealing a simple yet elegant purple suit.

Farah Khan was born in 1965. She started her career as a choreographer and later went on to become a producer-director.

She has choreographed more than 100 songs and also she won several awards including seven Filmfare awards for Best Choreography, and a National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Her first directorial venture was “Main Hoon Na” starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan which was released in 2004.

The film was a big hit which established her as a director. The top 3 movies of Farah Khan are “Om Shanti Om”, “Tees Maar Khan” and “Happy New Year”. In 2004, she married Shirish Kunder, an editor, and director known for his debut film, ‘Main Hoon Na’. Farah became a mother to triplets in 2008, welcoming one son and two daughters.

Moreover, she also worked on international and Tamil movies like Bombay Dreams, Kung Fu Yoga, and Vanity Fair, and won the Tony Award and Golden Horse Award nominations.