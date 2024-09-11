Farmers Stage Road Blockade Demanding Complete Loan Waiver

Kammareddy: In a dramatic protest, farmers in the Peddakodappagal Mandal headquarters staged a road blockade demanding a complete waiver of agricultural loans. The farmers, along with leaders of various farmers’ organizations, expressed their frustration over the lack of action on a promise made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The farmers accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving them, citing his previous assurance of waiving loans up to ₹2 lakh. They argued that this promise has not been fulfilled, leading to widespread disillusionment among the farming community.

In addition to the loan waiver, the farmers are also demanding that authorities assess and compensate for the damage caused to crops by recent heavy rains. They emphasized the urgent need for financial relief to mitigate the losses incurred due to adverse weather conditions.

The protest has brought traffic to a halt in the area, drawing attention to the ongoing issues faced by the farming community. The situation remains tense as the farmers continue their demonstration, pressing for immediate action from the government to address their concerns.