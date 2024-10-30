Farmhouse Case: Raja Pakala Appears Before Police for Questioning

Hyderabad: In connection with a police raid at a farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Janwada area, Raja Pakala, brother-in-law of Telangana’s former minister and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, appeared for questioning today. He was accompanied by his lawyer.

Recently, the police issued a notice to Raja Pakala, directing him to appear for questioning regarding the incident. The Cyberabad police had conducted a raid on the farmhouse on Saturday night after receiving complaints about loud music and a party.

During the raid, the police detained 21 men and 14 women and conducted drug tests on the attendees. Following this, a notice was issued to Raja Pakala, summoning him for further questioning about the event.